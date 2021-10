Bethel football (4-0 overall record and 1-0 in district 2A-3) is off to an undefeated start: four wins and no losses, tying the program’s best starts since the 2002 and 2005 seasons. Up next is perhaps the toughest opponent the Wildcats will face, at least in the regular season, the #2 Washington Warriors (4-0, 1-0).