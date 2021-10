Not only does Tesla regularly make headlines on US soil, but now that the company is firmly planted in China, the EV giant has been creating quite the stir. Tesla has been in hot water with the Chinese government for numerous quality issues relating to models assembled at its Shanghai Gigafactory, including the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y. The Chinese government has suspected the manufacturer of using defective parts in its cars, and now Xi Jinping and his merry G-men have even more reason to keep an eye on the brand: Tesla has just been convicted of fraud.

BUSINESS ・ 9 DAYS AGO