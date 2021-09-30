CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Letters To The Editor

By Suzie Campbell
countywidenews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI know that newspapers are no longer as well staffed as they used to but nonetheless I was very disappointed that this newspaper printed a recent letter regarding voting rights that had so much erroneous information in it. So many people still believe whatever they read regardless of the source.

www.countywidenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
washingtonnewsday.com

COVID vaccine allegedly contains a “living organism with tentacles,” according to a Republican lawmaker from New Hampshire.

New Hampshire GOP Lawmaker Claims COVID Vaccine Contains ‘Living Organism’ With Tentacles’. The COVID vaccination, according to a 79-year-old Republican state representative from New Hampshire, has “living organisms with tentacles.” No, it doesn’t. Representative Ken Weyler, who has served in the state House for 30 years, recently sent his congressional...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS San Francisco

Kaiser: 2,200 Employees Suspended For Skipping Vaccine; More Than 92% Workers Vaccinated

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — More than 2,000 Kaiser Permanente workers who elected to not receive the COVID vaccine have been suspended without pay, according to the health care provider. Kaiser Permanente said more than 92% of its employees have been vaccinated, up from 78% when the company’s vaccination requirement was initially announced on August 2. According to Kaiser, each suspended worker has until December 1 to get vaccinated. “As of October 4, just over 2,200 have not responded to our vaccine requirement, and have been put on unpaid administrative leave across the country,” Kaiser said in a statement. “We hope none of our employees will choose to leave their jobs rather than be vaccinated, but we won’t know with certainty until then. We will continue to work with this group of employees to allay concerns and educate them about the vaccines, their benefits, and risks.” Kaiser Permanente, the nation’s largest nonprofit health care organization, said its mandate applies across all of Kaiser’s locations in Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Oregon, Virginia, Washington and Washington, D.C. In July, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a requirement for all health care workers to get vaccinated or be subject to frequent COVID-19 testing.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Georgia State
State
Oklahoma State
hngn.com

Worth $1,100 Stimulus Check Coming Tomorrow To Some Americans; Here's What More To Expect

Three government stimulus payments helped millions of people handle basic costs and obligations during the pandemic. Families continue to suffer various problems as a result of the surge in delta variant cases and the loss of enhanced unemployment benefits. More than 2.9 million people have signed a petition demanding that all Americans get $2,000 recurring stimulus checks.
U.S. POLITICS
The Atlantic

Kamala Harris Might Have to Stop the Steal

For a few hours inside the ransacked Capitol on January 6, then–Vice President Mike Pence helped to preserve the democratic order by insisting that he was powerless to change the outcome of the election. On January 6, 2025, that responsibility could fall to Vice President Kamala Harris, but the task of preventing a stolen presidential election won’t be that simple.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Kayleigh McEnany: 'Parents found their voice and that is unacceptable' to Biden admin

"Outnumbered" co-host Kayleigh McEnany slammed the Biden administration on Tuesday saying, "parents found their voice and that is unacceptable to Biden administration." Her remarks come after the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced it would probe threats targeting school board members around the nation after the National School Boards Association (NSBA) compared these recent acts to domestic terrorism.
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Missouri Independent

Missouri executes Ernest Johnson by lethal injection

Missouri carried out the death sentence of Ernest Johnson Tuesday evening, ending his life with an injection of pentobarbital at the state prison in Bonne Terre. Johnson’s case drew national attention in recent weeks, with a range of public figures — from former Gov. Bob Holden to Pope Francis — urging Missouri Gov. Mike Parson […] The post Missouri executes Ernest Johnson by lethal injection appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
CBS DFW

Texas Man Headed To Federal Prison For Posting COVID-19 ‘Licking’ Hoax On Social Media

SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) — A Texas man will spend more than a year in federal prison for spreading a hoax related to COVID-19 on social media. Court records show Christopher Charles Perez posted two threatening messages on Facebook in April 2020, falsely claiming he paid someone infected with COVID-19 to “lick items at grocery stores in the San Antonio area to scare people away” from the businesses, the US Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Texas said in a news release.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Rights#New Georgia#State#Covid#Senate
CNN

What Mitch McConnell is betting on

(CNN) — Two weeks out from a dangerous debt default with broad consequences for the American economy, Mitch McConnell isn't budging. "Republicans' position is simple," wrote the Senate minority leader in a public letter to President Joe Biden on Monday. "We have no list of demands. For two and a half months, we have simply warned that since your party wishes to govern alone, it must handle the debt limit alone as well."
U.S. POLITICS
albuquerquenews.net

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary 'shocked' that migrants have Covid

WASHINGTON D.C.: Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas expressed shock at the recent spike in Delta variant COVID-19 cases among migrants at the U.S. border. During a speech on Monday at the Migration Policy Institute's annual immigration law and policy conference in Washington, he said, "I did not expect to be, in late September, where we are."
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Daily Beast

The Left Is Done Pressuring Kyrsten Sinema. Now They Want a Primary.

For months, progressives have blanketed the airwaves in Arizona in hopes of pressuring Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) to back down from her contrarian positions. In response, she’s just dug in further. But now, as Sinema becomes perhaps the lead Democratic objector to President Joe Biden’s legislative agenda, some progressives are...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Family Says ‘Communistic California’ Forcing Them To Leave State

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Sacramento couple is leaving the state because they claim they’re fed up with California in more ways than one. There is no question why Trever Huft and his girlfriend are packing their bags and leaving California. The Natomas residents are sending one last message before they drive to the Lone Star State. Huft wrote on the back of his pick-up truck “Leaving communistic California!” Trever Huft “I feel like that really sums it up: you do what you are told,” he explained. ”The deciding factor for me is when they required my girlfriend to get a vaccination just to...
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy