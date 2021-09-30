Letters To The Editor

I want to publicly compliment and thank the Tecumseh Board of Education for the action it took during its Sept. 13 meeting in which it passed “Policy 4038: Prohibition of Race and Sex Discrimination in Curriculum and Complaint Process.” This policy follows the exact wording contained in HB 1775 which had been passed by the Oklahoma House of Representatives. This action by the Board of Education was needed to insure that present and future students in the Tecumseh Public School System are taught material that will adequately prepare them for future adult life while avoiding negative indoctrination by people with a political agenda.