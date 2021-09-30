CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Michael 'Venom' Page Joins CBS Sports HQ

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael 'Venom' Page joins CBS Sports HQ to discuss how he's preparing for his rematch against Douglas Lima at Bellator 267.

mediaite.com

Keyshawn Johnson SHOCKED to Learn his ESPN Co-Host Max Kellerman Had a Rap Career

It’s only the second week since Max Kellerman joined Keyshawn Johnson and Jay Williams for ESPN Radio’s national morning show and the hosts are still getting to know each other. During a conversation about the name “Max,” Williams casually asked the show’s point guard what his rap name was. A...
NFL
Front Office Sports

ESPN Anchor Sage Steele Removed From Air

Editor’s note: This is developing story; please check back for updates. ESPN anchor Sage Steele has been removed from the air, sources told Front Office Sports. The co-anchor of the noon “SportsCenter” is expected to be off for at least a week, said sources. Steele is also expected to skip her turn as host of the espnW: Women + Sports Summit, which takes place Oct. 18-20.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Spun

Jemele Hill Reacts To Comments By ESPN’s Sage Steele

ESPN’s Sage Steele has made headlines for mostly-controversial reasons this past week, sparking a reaction from Jemele Hill on Monday morning. Steele came out in opposition of ESPN’s vaccine mandate for employees, but got the shot(s) anyways. She then talked at length about how women dress and the reactions they subsequently receive.
SPORTS
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of NBA Legend Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan’s off-the-court life was a big topic of discussion for sports fans during the legendary NBA star’s playing days. At his peak, the Chicago Bulls star was arguably the most-popular athlete in the world. Everyone wanted to know everything about the six-time NBA Finals champion. The legendary NBA star...
NBA
Douglas Lima
CBS Sports

WATCH: Four-star RB Sedrick Irvin Jr. to make college commitment live Wednesday on CBS Sports HQ

A four-star running back from the Class of 2023 will make his college commitment live Wednesday on CBS Sports HQ at 9 a.m. ET when Sedrick Irvin Jr. announces his choice from a list of finalists that includes Michigan State, Notre Dame, Stanford and Oregon. The Spartans and Fighting Irish are considered the favorites to land Irvin, according to the 247Sports Crystal Ball. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michael 'Venom' Page sees no evolution in Douglas Lima's game ahead of Bellator 267 rematch

LONDON – Michael Page has only been defeated once in his MMA career, and he plans on avenging that loss in front of his own fans at Bellator 267. Page (19-1 MMA, 15-1 BMMA) takes on three-time former Bellator welterweight champion Douglas Lima (32-9 MMA, 14-5 BMMA) in the main event at Bellator 267, which takes place Friday at the SSE Arena, Wembley. The event airs on Showtime.
COMBAT SPORTS
mmanews.com

Michael Page Gets Very Specific In Game Plan For Lima Rematch

Bellator 267 is invading London, England, this Friday, and Michael Page intends to outstrike Douglas Lima and exact revenge after being TKO’d in 2019. The two welterweights are set to rematch in the SSE Arena in London, England. This Friday (October 1, 2021), Michael “Venom” Page (MVP) will have the opportunity to avenge his one and only loss inside the Bellator cage.
COMBAT SPORTS
USA Today

Video: 'Bellator 267 Countdown' for Douglas Lima vs. Michael Page 2

Michael Page will finally get an opportunity to avenge the lone loss of his MMA career, and he’ll get to do it on home soil. Page rematches former champion Douglas Lima, who knocked him out in the semifinals of the Bellator welterweight grand prix in 2019. The pair will run things back over two years later in the main event of Bellator 267, which takes place Friday at The SSE Arena, Wembley in London. The main card airs on Showtime following prelims on MMA Junkie.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Douglas Lima promising another knockout over Michael Page at Bellator 267

Former Bellator welterweight champion Douglas Lima is promising another knockout victory over rival Michael Page at Bellator 267. Lima and Page rematch in the headliner of this Friday’s Bellator 267 card. The two first met in May 2019, with Lima knocking Page out in brutal fashion as part of the Bellator Welterweight World Grand Prix, which Lima won over Rory MacDonald in the finals. Since then, Lima has lost both of his fights to Gegard Mousasi and Yaroslav Amosov, while Page has won his last five fights over lower-ranked opponents. Bellator decided that now is the time to book the rematch, and the two rivals will square off this Friday night in London.
COMBAT SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michael 'Venom' Page in one word: What fighters think of Bellator's U.K. star

Perhaps the most polarizing fighter on Bellator’s roster, Michael Page has a way about getting people to talk about him. Sometimes, it’s because of the way he dazzles us with highlight-reel knockouts, while other times it’s because of how frustrating it can be to watch him fight. And then, of course, there’s the constant questioning of his level of competition. Regardless, the fact of the matter is the man wins – to the tune of an 18-1 record as of this moment.
COMBAT SPORTS
SkySports

Michael 'Venom' Page agrees with Jake Paul that MMA fighters are underpaid

Bellator contender Michael 'Venon' Page is not a fan of Youtuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul or Paul's bouts with MMA fighters, but agrees with Paul that MMA fighters are underpaid. As MVP prepares for his rematch with Douglas Lima in London on October 1, he is 100 per cent in agreement with...
UFC
Entertainment
Combat Sports
Sports
mmanews.com

Michael Page: Leon Edwards Will Never Get A Title Shot

Michael Page believes his fellow countrymen, Leon Edwards won’t ever fight for UFC gold. Edwards is currently the third-ranked welterweight contender and coming off a dominant win over Nate Diaz at UFC 263. However, for Page, he believes Edwards won’t get a title shot because of his personality and the fact he doesn’t draw eyes. Page gave the example that most people know Edwards for is getting sucker-punched by Masvidal and nearly getting knocked out by Diaz in the final minute.
UFC
247Sports

How to watch: Four-star Dillon Tatum announcing on CBS Sports HQ

West Bloomfield (Mich.) four-star Dillon Tatum will announce his commitment on Wednesday, September 29th at 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ. CBS Sports HQ is available via phone, computer, and connected TV devices such as AppleTV, Roku, Amazon FireTV, ChromeCast and more with no subscription or login. Tatum has...
NFL
CBS Sports

Notre Dame football recruiting: Four-star RB Sedrick Irvin Jr. commits to Fighting Irish on CBS Sports HQ

Notre Dame's strong early start with the 2023 recruiting class got even better Wednesday morning when four-star running back Sedrick Irvin Jr. committed to the Fighting Irish live on CBS Sports HQ. Irvin chose Notre Dame over Michigan State, Stanford and Oregon to give the Fighting Irish their fifth commitment of the 2023 cycle. All five commitments are four-or-five-star prospects, according to 247Sports.
NOTRE DAME, IN

