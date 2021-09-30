CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Festival

Trick-or-treating: Top Halloween safety tips

Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zr3jc_0cCrUkGA00

The Halloween season has arrived and with that, plans for trick-or-treating.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky says that trick-or-treating outdoors should be a safe activity this year, as the country faces another Halloween dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. The CDC recommends limiting crowds and hosting outdoor activities. Families should also weigh health considerations and what the COVID-19 transmission rate is in their community when planning Halloween events.

Follow these safety tips when trick-or-treating with the family this Halloween.

COSTUME SAFETY Costumes and other components can create hazards if you’re not careful. The following tips will help you make sure your child’s disguise doesn’t cause any hazards:

  • Look for light-colored, flame-resistant costumes Look for masks, wigs, costumes and other components that are labeled as flame- resistant or made of flame-resistant fabrics such as polyester or nylon. Also choose light-colored costumes when possible since they’re easier for drivers to spot at night.
  • Look for a proper fit Make sure all masks, shoes and other parts of your child's costume fit well. He or she should be able to see well and walk without tripping over a costume that drags the ground or because of shoes that are too large.
  • Take care with makeup Buy only nontoxic Halloween makeup, and always test it in a small area first. Remove it before bedtime to help prevent irritation.
  • Use safe accessories Use swords, knives and other accessories made of soft materials that won't cause injury if your child falls on them.
  • Make your child more visible Add reflective tape to your child's costume and treat bag to make him or her more visible.
  • Protect their eyes Skip wearing decorative contact lenses to avoid injuring your eyes, and don’t let your kids wear them.

DECORATION SAFETY Whether your decorations are inside or outside, the following tips will help you make sure they’re safe:

  • Don't create a tripping hazard Set up your decorations so they don't interfere with the flow of foot traffic. Also secure any outdoor inflatables so they don't present a tripping hazard, and keep the path from your driveway and walkway clear.
  • Use electricity safely Don't overload your electrical circuits or use multiple extension cords when you're plugging in decorations.
  • Create a safe jack-o'-lantern Let your child help draw the pumpkin pattern and take out the seeds and pulp, but leave the actual carving to adults. Use battery-operated candles or LED lights instead of open flames in carved pumpkins.
  • Watch for fire hazards Don't drape fabrics over light bulbs, since the heat from the bulb could start a fire.
  • Don't misuse decorations Pay attention to instructions and information on the box that your decorations are packaged in. Don't use decorations outside if they're labeled only for indoor use.
  • Look for the UL label Look for the UL designation on decorations you're buying. This mark is used on lights, electrical decorations, extension cords and more and indicates that it meets the safety standards of the nonprofit Underwriters Laboratories.
  • Inspect your older decorations Check your older decorations before using them. If you see evidence of loose connections, frayed wires or cracked sockets, replace these decorations with new, undamaged ones.
  • Make decorations fun, not scary Don't have any decorations that are too scary, and don't try to jump out and scare young trick-or-treaters. They could find the scare more frightening than funny and jump off your porch and be hurt or run away and trip.

ROAD SAFETY Drive carefully and keep your kids safe as they navigate neighborhood streets with the following tips:

  • Slow down and be cautious If you're driving on Halloween, slow down in residential neighborhoods and watch out for trick-or-treaters who may unexpectedly dart into the street. Especially if they're wearing dark costumes, they can be difficult to see.
  • Be visible Turn your headlights on, even if it's still light outside, so you'll be more visible to trick-or-treaters.
  • Arm trick-or-treaters with flashlight Make sure your trick-or-treaters carry a flashlight with fresh batteries, but teach them to carry it facing downward so they don't temporarily blind oncoming drivers.
  • Stick to sidewalks Walk on sidewalks when possible, and if they're not available, walk on the left side of the road so you're facing traffic.
  • Cross the street safely Cross streets only at the corner, and never cross between parked vehicles.
  • Make sure kids are supervised If you’re not accompanying your kids, ensure that they’re going with another adult or an older, responsible young person if they’re under 12.

CANDY SAFETY Make sure you child’s candy doesn’t cause any harm with the following tips:

  • Inspect your child's candy Tell your kids to wait until you can look through their candy at home before they eat any. Tampering is rare, but it does happen. Look for any tears in wrappers, tiny pinholes, or anything that looks discolored or unusual. Throw out anything that isn't commercially wrapped, unless it's a homemade treat from someone you personally know well.
  • Check for allergens If your child has a food allergy, read the ingredient label of commercially wrapped treats to make sure it doesn't contain any allergens. Skip homemade treats, since you can't be sure of what they contain.
  • Look for teal pumpkins If you see a teal pumpkin at a home, that signifies that it's safe for trick-or-treaters with food allergies since the homeowners offer non-food treats like small toys. Look for homes that display these if your child has allergies, and provide this welcoming sign of safe treats for kids who visit your home.
  • Check for choking hazards Check through non-candy treats to make sure they're not a choking hazard to your child if he or she is younger. Also go through their candy and eliminate any hard candies or any other items they could choke on.

SAFE TRICK-OR-TREAT LOCATIONS Review local ordinances and COVID-19 advisories before making plans. Below are general safety guidelines.

  • Visit 'trunk or treat' events Organizations such as churches often hold trunk or treat events where people decorate their opened trucks and hand out candy. This helps children stay in a confined area and avoid streets and traffic.
  • Hit the mall Malls sometimes have Halloween events where stores give out candy to children in costume. You'll avoid traffic and other outdoor hazards while ensuring that weather won't be a factor.
  • Check with neighborhood associations If you live in a community with a neighborhood association, these organizations often have information about which houses are handing out candy. The association may also host a clubhouse party for the holiday.
  • Know which houses to avoid Check the U.S. Department of Justice’s website for links to your state’s sex offender registry or download a mobile app that you can use along the way to tell you which homes to avoid.

Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
arcamax.com

A Baltimore family went to get flu vaccines. Their 4-year-old accidentally walked out with a COVID shot

BALTIMORE — Before heading out the door on the morning of Sept. 18, Victoria and Martin Olivier and their 4-year-old daughter struck a deal. In exchange for good behavior during the family’s pharmacy visit for seasonal flu shots, Colette could expect a sugary treat in her future. So when the Walgreens pharmacist asked “Who wants to go first?” and Colette bravely sprang up to volunteer, her parents felt a wave of relief wash over them.
BALTIMORE, MD
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Candy#Trick Or Treating#Cdc#Smartphone App
tasteofhome.com

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use teal pumpkins during Halloween to show awareness of children’s food allergies and blue pumpkin buckets to spread awareness for autism. It’s a great ways to spark conversations about issues that deserve the spotlight without seeming in-your-face.
HOME & GARDEN
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Say Doctors

The Delta variant of coronavirus is said to make people "sicker, quicker" but what you may not know is that all variants of COVID can make you "sicker, longer." An estimated 10 to 30% of people who get COVID—even a mild case—may develop debilitating symptoms that may never go away. What are they, and how can you make sure you know if you have "Long COVID" or are a "Long Hauler"? Read on for six key symptoms, reported by doctors during a BMJ panel, and how to reduce your risk of getting them—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
EatThis

Sure Signs You're Lacking Magnesium, Say Health Experts

Magnesium is an essential electrolyte, utilized by every cell in the body. But the highly processed foods that comprise the Western diet are low in magnesium, and it's possible to become deficient. The condition isn't very common, and it's been called "the invisible deficiency," because it's easy to miss. These are some of the sure signs you're lacking magnesium, according to experts. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
Matt Lillywhite

A Disease Is Spiking In The United States, And It's Not Covid

According to the CDC, 476k people are infected with Lyme disease every year. And if left untreated, infection can spread to joints, the heart, and the nervous system. Texas is currently dealing with a giant wave of hospitalizations due to Covid-19. But with the pandemic being in the news so much, many Texans are unaware of other dangerous diseases that have been found throughout the state.
TEXAS STATE
Healthline

New COVID-19 Restrictions Are Making Unvaccinated People More and More Isolated

People who have refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19 are now facing more restrictions at jobs, entertainment venues, sporting events, and restaurants. The unvaccinated say the growing limitations make them feel isolated and targeted. Experts say it’s important to understand the feelings of the unvaccinated, but add that restrictions are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Never Do This Before Washing Your Fruits and Vegetables, CDC Warns

Fruits and vegetables are an essential part of a healthy diet, providing ample vitamins, minerals, and filling fiber without tons of calories, saturated fat, or sodium. Unfortunately, many people are making a major mistake with their fruits and veggies that could be putting them at risk for serious illness, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Before you find yourself laid up in bed with a serious illness, read on to discover how to avoid this critical error.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS New York

Doctors Report Seeing Patients With Heart Issues Possibly Linked To COVID-19

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — When COVID first struck, it was thought to be primarily a respiratory virus, causing pneumonia and breathing problems, but now we know it also causes heart issues. As CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez explains, the virus that causes COVID-19, technically known as SARS-CoV-2, is a virus unlike any other doctors have come across. It causes respiratory issues, clotting problems, multiple organ damage, long-haul fatigue and some unusual cardiac symptoms, even after a relatively mild case. “Tiredness, the pain, fever, but that all subsided, and then I just had a cough for about a week and then otherwise I felt...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Ash Jurberg

CDC warns of a dangerous disease spread by pets

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has launched an investigation into salmonella outbreaks linked to backyard poultry. On August 31st, the CDC updated their investigation into salmonella outbreaks linked to backyard poultry which has been ongoing since December 2020. Of particular concern, they noted that "one in four sick people is a child younger than five years."
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
56K+
Followers
69K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy