Remember When the Chicks Released Their ‘Shut Up and Sing’ Documentary?

By Angela Stefano
106.3 Cowboy Country
106.3 Cowboy Country
 5 days ago
On Sept. 30, 2006, the Dixie Chicks — now the Chicks — were three and a half years removed from the incident that left them blackballed in mainstream country music, made them targets of intense vitriol from listeners and media members and even prompted threats on their lives. But on that date, 15 years ago today, a documentary chronicling the story that began with Natalie Maines' dig at then-president George W. Bush during a March 2003 show in London, England premiered at the Aspen Film Festival.

y95country.com

106.3 Cowboy Country

106.3 Cowboy Country

Cheyenne, WY
ABOUT

106.3 Cowboy Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming.

