‘Old Yeller’ Star Tommy Kirk Dead at 79

By Billy Dukes
 7 days ago
Actor Tommy Kirk, best known for his role as Travis Coates in the 1957 film Old Yeller, has died. The 79-year-old was a teenage star for Disney throughout the '60s, before controversy led to his firing by the studio. The Shaggy Dog, The Absent-Minded Professor and Son of Flubber are...

