CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Daleville, AL

Warhawks set to face Wicksburg in region game

By Josh Boutwell sports@southeastsun.com
southeastsun.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Daleville Warhawks (0-6, 0-3) return to region play this Friday, Oct. 1, in a Class 3A, Region 2 showdown with the Wicksburg Panthers (5-1, 2-0) on the road. The Warhawks have been beaten by a combined score of 109-8 in the past two weeks, while the Panthers are on a four-game winning streak with dominating wins over Providence-Christian, New Brockton and Northside Methodist in that span. Wicksburg also defeated Class 5A’s Rehobeth 17-6 last week.

www.southeastsun.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

ANALYSIS: Supreme Court begins new term highlighted by direct challenge to Roe v Wade abortion rights

In a recent speech, Justice Clarence Thomas criticized the media and interest groups for suggesting judges play politics with their cases. "So if they think you are anti-abortion or something personally, they think that’s the way you always will come out," the 73-year-old Supreme Court justice said. "They think you become like a politician. That's a problem. You’re going to jeopardize any faith in the legal institutions."
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Rehobeth, AL
City
New Brockton, AL
New Brockton, AL
Sports
City
Daleville, AL
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama Education
CBS News

One winning ticket sold for $699.8 million Powerball jackpot

One winning ticket was sold for Monday night's gargantuan Powerball jackpot that kept climbing until it brushed up against the $700 million mark -- $699.8 million, to be precise. Lottery officials said the lucky buy was made in an Albertsons in Morro Bay, a city on the coast about halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco:
LOTTERY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Daleville Warhawks#The Wicksburg Panthers#Northside Methodist
The Hill

Collins to step down as NIH director

Francis Collins, the director of the National Institute of Health (NIH), announced on Tuesday that he is stepping down from his position after serving at the agency for almost three decades. “It has been an incredible privilege to lead this great agency for more than a decade,” Collins said in...
HEALTH
The Associated Press

Biden lifts abortion referral ban on family planning clinics

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration reversed a ban on abortion referrals by family planning clinics, lifting a Trump-era restriction as political and legal battles over abortion grow sharper from Texas to the U.S. Supreme Court. The Department of Health and Human Services said Monday its new regulation will restore...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy