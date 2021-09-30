Warhawks set to face Wicksburg in region game
The Daleville Warhawks (0-6, 0-3) return to region play this Friday, Oct. 1, in a Class 3A, Region 2 showdown with the Wicksburg Panthers (5-1, 2-0) on the road. The Warhawks have been beaten by a combined score of 109-8 in the past two weeks, while the Panthers are on a four-game winning streak with dominating wins over Providence-Christian, New Brockton and Northside Methodist in that span. Wicksburg also defeated Class 5A’s Rehobeth 17-6 last week.www.southeastsun.com
