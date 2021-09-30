CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deacon Profile: Sakina Barthe-Sukhera

By Maddie Sayre
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSakina Barthe-Sukhera is a senior at Wake Forest majoring in Environmental Science and minoring in both Religious Studies and Arabic. Her passion for ecology — as well as her involvement in Campus Garden for two years — inspired her to bring Wake Forest’s Tohi Garden to life. This summer, she worked with the Office of Sustainability to turn the garden into an outdoor classroom in the hopes of sharing this immersive space with students and other members of the Wake Forest community. Her knowledge of indigenous cultures, as well her interest in ecological preservation led her to reach out to the Office of Sustainability and further promote the Tohi Garden.

