Cumberland County Historical Society to host its inaugural gala Oct. 9
The Cumberland County Historical Society plans to host its first gala presented by Bobby Rahal Automotive Group on Oct. 9. Inspired by the 2021 exhibit, “A Woman’s Place: The Changing Role of Women in Cumberland County,” the historical society invited regional fashion designers to pull inspirations from its textile collection and reinvent those looks for modern woman. This will culminate in a runway show that blends history with fashion, while celebrating the evolving role of women in Cumberland County.cumberlink.com
Comments / 0