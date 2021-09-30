CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trauma-Informed Strategies for a crisis response to Tropical Storm Ida

Cover picture for the articleTropical Storm Ida has had a devastating impact in Bergen County. Some of the hardest-hit areas included the 3rd and 4th Wards of Englewood. More than 150 seniors have been displaced and are now temporarily living in local hotels. Whole families lost their homes; low-income housing communities were flooded and evacuated; over 200 cars were destroyed and abandoned; multiple dwelling homes have been emptied of beds, furniture, and life possessions. Many children started school while living in emergency/temporary shelters. Our only local supermarket was flooded and remains closed.

