Depending on who you ask, Genshin Impact‘s explosive rise to popularity could have happened for many reasons. The game has its fans and detractors, but all are in agreement that sit-ability had nothing to do with anything Genshin. MiHoYo, the game’s developer, is responsible for a variety of merch for their flagship title. You can wear Genshin Impact clothing, you can drink out of Genshin mugs, and you can even stare longingly at the Genshin poster on your wall – happy that the game exists but sad at the economic reality of your life preventing you from playing anywhere near as much as you’d like to.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO