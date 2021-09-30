CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

FIFA 22 OTW cards guide: Ones To Watch delivers dynamic Messi, Ronaldo and Lukaku items

By Ben Wilson
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The FIFA 22 OTW (Ones To Watch) campaign began before the game had even been released. First we received summer confirmation that Real Madrid defender David Alaba would receive a specially branded FIFA 22 item – see the trailer below. That was followed in September with the unveilings of Paris St Germain trio Lionel Messi, Achraf Hakimi and Georginio Wijnaldum. But who else is getting one, and what exactly do these cards do in Ultimate Team? GR’s FIFA 22 OTW guide explains all.

www.gamesradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
sacramentosun.com

Ronaldo topples Messi as Forbes' highest-earning footballer

Manchester [UK], September 22 (ANI): Cristiano Ronaldo's big-money move to Manchester United saw him replacing Lionel Messi as the highest-paid footballer in the world, according to the latest rankings released by Forbes. Ronaldo is set to earn $125 million before taxes in the 2021-22 season, with $70 million coming from...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Man Utd stumble again as Chelsea top Premier League

Manchester United were held at home by Everton on Saturday after Cristiano Ronaldo was dropped to the subs bench as Chelsea scored two late goals against Southampton to top the Premier League table. Elsewhere, Brighton drew 0-0 with Arsenal to end the Gunners' recent winning streak while Leeds earned their first league win of the season and Norwich avoided defeat for the first time. United's 1-1 draw at Old Trafford continues an unimpressive run of home results including a League Cup defeat by West Ham and last week's shock Premier League loss at the hands of Aston Villa. Ronaldo has scored five times in six games in all competitions since rejoining the club in late August but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he did not regret resting the 36-year-old -- who scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner against Villarreal in midweek.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denzel Dumfries
Person
Achraf Hakimi
Person
David Alaba
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Xherdan Shaqiri
Person
Georginio Wijnaldum
Person
Lionel Messi
BBC

Solskjaer 'has to deliver trophy' after Ronaldo return

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer “has to deliver” a trophy this season after signing Cristiano Ronaldo, believes former team-mate Gary Neville. Neville says Solskjaer has the “right temperament” to deal with Ronaldo’s personality but admits the Portuguese superstar’s return to Old Trafford means the manager “has no excuses”. “Ole’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

FIFA 22 Ones To Watch: Lukaku & Grealish among Premier League stars

Romelu Lukaku and Jack Grealish have been named among the Premier League stars in FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition's new Ones to Watch series on Ultimate Team. EA Sports is celebrating the biggest deals of the summer transfer window with an item that will upgrade FUT players based on their real-world performances over the course of the season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sporting News

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team Ones To Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi top the list

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi lead the list of players who were named among the stars in FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition's new Ones to Watch series on Ultimate Team. EA Sports is celebrating the biggest deals of the summer transfer window with an item that will upgrade FUT players based on their real-world performances over the course of the season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Liverpool#Real Madrid#Ultimate Team#Gr#Ea#Argentine#Motm#Psg
segmentnext.com

FIFA 22 Best Defenders Guide

If you’re looking to find the FIFA 22’s Best Defenders for your team, then we’ve got you covered with this guide where we’ll be listing down the best CBs, RBs, and LBs that you can recruit for your team in FIFA 22. FIFA 22 Best Defenders. When building your team...
FIFA
Yardbarker

Watch: How Bonucci got the better of Lukaku in one on one tussle

Tonight was always going to come down to a battle between Chelsea’s dominant number 9 and his wily Italian counterparts in the centre of Juve’s defence. Chiellini didn’t start, but Leo Bonnucci did, and he got the better of Romelu Lukaku for 90 minutes. It wasn’t even a contest for most of the game.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Ronaldo delivers - again

Though they ultimately collected three points, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side looked to be papering over the cracks as they once again failed to find any real cohesion in the final third of the pitch. Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Jadon Sancho and Paul Pogba all started in front of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
BBC

'Natural born winner' Ronaldo 'always delivers'

Cristiano Ronaldo again showed he is a "natural born winner" after helping deliver a "huge result" for Manchester United in their Champions League group game against Villarreal, says former Crystal Palace striker Clinton Morrison. The Portugal star, 36, stroked home a 95th-minute winner from Jesse Lingard's lay-off to secure an...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool and Man City draw, Xisco Munoz departs – Premier League talking points

Title contenders Liverpool and Manchester City shared the points in an Anfield thriller, Cristiano Ronaldo was benched and Watford’s Xisco Munoz became the first managerial casualty of the Premier League season.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the main talking points from the weekend.Title heavyweights slug it out at AnfieldThey went toe to toe and threw punch for punch like the two thoroughbred heavyweights they are. Liverpool and Manchester City produced a breathtaking 2-2 Anfield draw which swung one way and then the other. Chelsea might sit top after their weekend win over Southampton, but many will not be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
GamesRadar+

FIFA 22 best young players: the top 50 career mode wonderkids

The FIFA 22 best young players list features what may be the series’ greatest line-up of wonderkids ever. That’s not hype: superstars who miss out on our FIFA 22 top 50 include Euro 2020 finalists Mason Mount and Marcus Rashford. We’ve sorted this guide by maximum overall career mode potential, and into five positional categories: goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders, wingers, and strikers. All ages and stats in your FIFA 21 best young players guide are correct as of Friday, October 1.
NFL
realsport101.com

FIFA 22 Eduardo Camavinga Objectives – Ones to Watch, How to unlock & more

France and Real Madrid wonderkid available to unlock. FIFA 22 is out for all players, and what better way to get started than adding a dynamic card to your Ultimate Team?. The Ones to Watch promo event is now fully underway with some top players in packs, but there is a talented teenager available to unlock in objectives too.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Sir Alex Ferguson questions Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s decision to bench Cristiano Ronaldo

Sir Alex Ferguson has questioned Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s decision to start Cristiano Ronaldo on the substitutes’ bench for Manchester United’s draw against Everton last weekend. A video of Ferguson speaking to mixed martial artist Khabib Nurmagomedov in the directors’ lounge at Old Trafford emerged on social media on Monday. After being asked about Solskjaer’s team selection, Ferguson says: “I think that when they [Everton] saw Ronaldo wasn’t playing …”After Nurmagomedov references Ronaldo being brought on after 57 minutes, Ferguson adds: “You should always start with your best player.”United struggled throughout the 1-1 draw, with Andros Townsend scoring a magnificent equaliser...
PREMIER LEAGUE
GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

6K+
Followers
20K+
Post
655K+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy