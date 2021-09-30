CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Alvin Kamara: Saints ‘weren’t ready’ in Week 2 and have moved on

By Leigh Oleszczak
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlvin Kamara had one of the worst performances of his career in Week 2 against the Panthers. The New Orleans Saints running back rushed for a measly five yards off of eight carries while catching four passes for 25 yards. After seeing what the Saints did to the Patriots last...

whodatdish.com

