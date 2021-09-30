CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LGBTQ+ Center spearheads data streamline

By Chase Bagnall Koger
Old Gold Black
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince 2014, LGBTQ+ Center Director Dr. A.J. Mazaris has spearheaded a slow but steady renovation of Wake Forest’s network of data systems that will better reflect transgender students’ chosen names and pronouns in different sectors of campus life. Students’ legal names must be displayed on some legal documents, such as...

wfuogb.com

#Dysphoria#Lgbtq#Title Ix#Voting Registration#Workplace Privacy#Lgbtq Center#Wake Forest#American
Old Gold Black

Online learning forces onerous responsibilities on students

The nickname “Work Forest” — intended to be a testament to the impressive rigor of Wake Forest academics — has gone too far. Our return to in-person classes has been an exhausting six weeks, and burnout doesn’t even begin to describe the emotion felt by students and faculty alike. The boundaries between academics and personal life are almost completely blurred, primarily thanks to the virtual nature of learning platforms like Canvas and Google Classroom.
WAKE FOREST, NC
laloyolan.com

Security should be streamlined for pedestrians

Excluding the year-and-a-half spent in Zoom university, fall 2021 will be my first semester spent as an off-campus resident attending LMU's physical campus. The first month has already been a mix of excitement and stress, though one element of the return has just been cumbersome: checking in as a fully vaccinated student.
EDUCATION
