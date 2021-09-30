Boyfrienders prep new LP (stream “The Moment” ft. Alex of Dogleg)
Michigan's Boyfrienders began in the early 2010s as the acoustic solo project of Poppy Morawa, but it's since evolved into a full indie rock band, and they're now gearing up to release their third album Midwest Alive in Nightmares (pre-order). We're premiering lead single "The Moment," which takes some admitted and noticeable influence from Sonic Youth, but brings it into more of an emo/post-hardcore context. It also features guest vocals from Alex Stoitsiadis of fellow Michigan band Dogleg.www.brooklynvegan.com
Comments / 0