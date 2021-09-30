Boyfrienders prep new LP (stream “The Moment” ft. Alex of Dogleg)

Greg Gilbert, who led UK band Delays, has died after a five year battle with bowel cancer. He was 44. His brother and Delays bandmate, Aaron Gilbert, relayed the sad news in a moving tribute today. "I have no idea how to do this right now, but this afternoon at 2:22; we walked my brother back home to somewhere out there in the ether. Greg died surrounded in the endless love that us and all of you have given him on this journey, and we will never be able to fully express how much it meant to him (and all of us) to have you by our side lifting us up like a winged army. Your messages, your encouragement and your compassion have been our oxygen for the last 5 years." You can read the whole of Aaron's tribute to his brother below.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO