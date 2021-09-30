CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Boston fans will enjoy what Gronk misses most about New England

NBC Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRob Gronkowski clearly was ready for a change of scenery after his 2018 season with the New England Patriots. But the tight end still has plenty of love for the region he called home for nine years. Ahead of the Patriots' highly-anticipated matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday...

www.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Tom Brady says he can play until 50 then realizes he has a Gisele Bundchen problem

Tom Brady thinks he can play football until age 50 — but his wife Gisele Bundchen might feel differently. In a new installment of Tampa Bay’s “Tommy & Gronky” series, Brady and Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski answer the internet’s most searched questions about them. “Can Tom Brady play until...
NFL
New York Post

Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend Camille Kostek on film story: ‘Has never happened once’

Rob Gronkowski’s film habits are getting him in trouble on the football field and at home. On Tuesday, the Buccaneers star tight end told reporters that his girlfriend, Camille Kostek, scolds him when he watches too much film. But, she quickly called him out on Twitter, when a fan asked if she could “confirm” the story is true.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Mike Reiss
Person
Rob Gronkowski
The Spun

MRI Results Are Reportedly In For Rob Gronkowski

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon, 34-24. This was the first loss of the regular season for Tom Brady’s team. Bucs tight end Rob Gronkowski took a huge hit in the loss, as he was forced to depart the contest with an apparent injury.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New England#American Football#The New England Patriots#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Espn#Nba#Jumbotron#The Atlanta Hawks#The Miami Heat
USA Today

Bruce Arians gives injury updates on Rob Gronkowski, others

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were already dealing with injuries to key players heading into Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, and their 34-24 loss left them even more banged up. After the game, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians updated the status of multiple players who were injury during Sunday’s...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA Today

Rob Gronkowski to miss homecoming game against New England Patriots

There will be a homecoming Sunday night in Foxborough for Tom Brady as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. However, his fellow Bad Boy, tight end Rob Gronkowski, will not be part of what would have been a homecoming for him, too. Gronk took...
NFL
Action News Jax

AP source: Gronk out for Sunday's game at New England

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski will miss his return trip to New England because of a rib injury. A person familiar with the situation said Gronkowski did not travel with the Super Bowl champions for Sunday night's anticipated matchup with the Patriots. The person spoke to the AP on Saturday on condition of anonymity because Gronkowski's status had not been updated by the team.
NFL
NBC Sports

Report: Gronk out for Patriots-Bucs, won't travel to New England

Tom Brady will be without his trusty sidekick for Sunday's homecoming game at Gillette Stadium. Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski is out for Tampa Bay's Week 4 matchup with the Patriots due to a rib injury and won't make the trip to New England, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday. Gronkowski...
NFL
CBS Boston

Rob Gronkowski Reportedly Has Broken And Cracked Ribs, Punctured Lung

FOXBORO (CBS) – Rob Gronkowski will miss his Gillette Stadium homecoming with a rib injury. On Sunday, the extent of his injury was revealed. The Bucs tight end did not travel to Foxboro for Sunday’s game between New England and Tampa Bay. Gronkowski suffered the injury during last week’s loss to the Rams, though he did return before the contest was over. NFL insider Jay Glazer said Sunday that the former Patriots tight end suffered four cracked ribs, one broken rib and a punctured lung when he absorbed the hit. . @RobGronkowski tells me he actually has “four cracked ribs, one broken rib and a punctured lung” which is about the only thing that would have kept him out of this game! So much more damage than was out there. @NFLonFOX — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) October 3, 2021 According to other reports, Gronkowski is expected to miss multiple games, but could return within a few weeks.
NFL
New York Post

Mac Jones’ girlfriend, Sophie Scott, is loving life with the Patriots

Mac Jones’ girlfriend Sophie Scott is loving life in Massachusetts, where she’s supporting the Patriots’ rookie quarterback. Scott shared a series of Instagram Story posts from Sunday’s season opener at Gillette Stadium, where Jones and the Pats suffered a Week 1 loss to the Dolphins, 17-16. Scott, a University of...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy