AP Sportlight

(CBS New York) — After a wild last week and last day to the season, the MLB playoff picture is finally determined. Here are the matchups going into the postseason:
American League:
Wild Card: New York Yankees @ Boston Red Sox – Tuesday, October 5, 8:08 p.m. ET
Division Series: Chicago White Sox @ Houston Astros – starts Thursday, October 7
Division Series: Yankees/Red Sox @ Tampa Bay Rays – starts Thursday, October 7
National League:
Wild Card: St. Louis Cardinals @ Los Angeles Dodgers – Wednesday, October 6, 8:10 p.m. ET
Division Series: Atlanta Braves @ Milwaukee Brewers – starts Friday, October 8
Division Series: Cardinals/Dodgers @...
