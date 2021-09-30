AP Sportlight

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
1903 — The Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Boston Pilgrims 7-3 in the first World Series game. Jimmy Sebring hits the first Series homer, Deacon Phillippe is the winning pitcher and Cy Young the loser. 1961 — Roger Maris hits his 61st home run of the season, against Tracy Stallard of...

The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Insane Play In Yankees Game

New York Yankees third baseman Gio Urshela just made arguably the catch of the year in this afternoon’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays. It’s the final day of the regular season in the Major Leagues. The Yankees, 91-70, are hoping to secure a Wild Card spot with a win over the Rays on Sunday. New York and Boston are currently tied atop the Wild Card standings, with Seattle and Toronto both trailing by one game. It’s possible we could end up with a four-way tie.
MLB
WHIZ

AP Rankings Announced

The sports writers have voted and have named three area teams into the Top 10 in their respective divisions. In Division III Granville with a 5-0 record was voted in the fourth spot. They received 131 votes. Division V Ridgewood received 104 votes. The Generals are 5-0 this season. Newark...
SPORTS
Votto hits 36th homer, Reds top Pirates 6-3 in season finale

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Joey Votto capped off a resurgent season by hitting his 36th home run, Nick Castellanos reached the 100-RBI plateau for the second time in his career and the Cincinnati Reds topped Pittsburgh 6-3 win on Sunday. Rookie Reiver Sanmartin (2-0) beat the Pirates for the second time...
MLB
Russell scores twice in Sporting KC's 4-2 win over Dynamo

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Johnny Russell scored twice and Sporting Kansas City beat the Houston Dynamo 4-2 on Sunday. Russell converted a penalty kick in the 16th with a shot to the left corner to tie Preki's 1996 franchise record for goals in consecutive games at five. Russell capped the scoring in the 90th.
MLS
CBS Atlanta

Baseball Report: MLB Playoffs Set After Exciting Final Weekend

(CBS New York) — After a wild last week and last day to the season, the MLB playoff picture is finally determined. Here are the matchups going into the postseason: American League: Wild Card: New York Yankees @ Boston Red Sox – Tuesday, October 5, 8:08 p.m. ET Division Series: Chicago White Sox @ Houston Astros – starts Thursday, October 7 Division Series: Yankees/Red Sox @ Tampa Bay Rays – starts Thursday, October 7 National League: Wild Card: St. Louis Cardinals @ Los Angeles Dodgers – Wednesday, October 6, 8:10 p.m. ET Division Series: Atlanta Braves @ Milwaukee Brewers – starts Friday, October 8 Division Series: Cardinals/Dodgers @...
MLB
Cabrera hit 500th home run in Tigers' best season since 2016

DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera joined the 500-home run club and the Detroit Tigers had their best season in five years. The historic feat was worth celebrating in late August, when Cabrera became the 28th major leaguer to reach the milestone. It allowed some joy for a team that finished 77-85 and in third place in the American League Central.
MLB
Soteldo has goal and assist, Toronto FC beats Chicago 3-1

TORONTO (AP) — Yeferson Soteldo had a goal and assist and Toronto FC beat Chicago 3-1 on Sunday, spoiling Frank Klopas' first game as the Fire's interim coach. Omar Gonzalez gave Toronto (6-15-7) a 2-1 lead in the 56th minute, powering in a header off a curling cross from Soteldo after a short corner.
MLS
Dolphins' still sputtering on offense, costing them again

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Different week, same story. When the Miami Dolphins got desperate, they could move the ball. Otherwise, they couldn’t. And a season that started with so much promise with a win at New England is already in trouble. Miami lost to Indianapolis 27-17 on Sunday after...
NFL
Marlins saw some positives, but not enough to contend in '21

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins played baseball over seven different months this season and had a winning record in exactly one of those. That would be October. They went 2-1. The hope entering the season was to play meaningful baseball in October, and the Marlins fell way short of...
MLB
Harper can't end Phillies' postseason drought at 10 seasons

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper logged off his final Zoom of the season — a 2021 in which the Philadelphia Phillies slugger hit .309 with 35 homers and led baseball in OPS — with a hopeful hint about a future conversation. “Hopefully, I talk to you guys in November,” he...
MLB
Pirates see signs of progress amid another dismal finish

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Derek Shelton believes the Pittsburgh Pirates are already winning in the clubhouse. “I’m really proud of the culture we’ve created here,” Shelton said after his second year as manager ended the same as the first, with Pittsburgh a distant fifth place in the NL Central. “We're moving in the right direction.”
MLB
CBS Chicago

Schedule Set For White Sox ALDS Playoff Series Against Houston Astros

CHICAGO (CBS) — The schedule for the Chicago White Sox American League Division Series against the Houston Astros was released Monday. The schedule is as follows. Asterisks denote games that will be played if necessary: Game 1 – White Sox vs. Astros (Houston) – Thursday 3 p.m. Game 2 – White Sox vs. Astros (Houston) – Friday 1 p.m. Game 3 – Astros vs. White Sox (Guaranteed Rate Field) – Sunday 7 p.m. *Game 4 – Astros vs. White Sox (Guaranteed Rate Field) – Monday TBD *Game 5 – White Sox vs. Astros (Houston) Wednesday TBD Back in 2005, the White Sox beat the Astros in the World Series, before the Astros switched from the National League to the American League in 2013.
MLB
Grandsir, Bond help Galaxy tie 1-1 with LAFC in El Tráfico

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Samuel Grandsir scored and Jonathan Bond had five saves to help the LA Galaxy tie El Tráfico rival Los Angeles FC 1-1 on Sunday night. Víctor Vázquez played a through ball to the top of the area where Grandsir beat goalkeeper Jamal Blackman — who had charged off his line — before rolling in an empty-netter to tie it in the 17th minute.
MLS

