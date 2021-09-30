CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southeastern Women In Aviation volunteer at Dallas event

se.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Southeastern Oklahoma State University Women in Aviation Chapter traveled to Dallas recently to volunteer for a Girls in Aviation Day event. Fifteen student members of the Southeastern chapter participated, accompanied by staff advisor Elizabeth Resh. Students volunteered in a variety of events throughout the day, including introducing participants to weight and balance concepts, flight simulator stations, sectional scavenger hunts, helping with registration, and parking vehicles for the attendees. The Southeastern Chapter has been volunteering for the North Texas event since 2017.

