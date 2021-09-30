CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angelica Ross talks about walking the line between actor and activist

By Yasmin Gagne
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch the Fast Company Innovation Festival Live now. Actor, founder, and activist Angelica Ross first broke out as a performer. On-screen she made history as the first female transgender actress to secure two series-regular roles after being cast on the ninth season of FX’s American Horror Story: 1984, and the tenth season of the horror anthology series. She also starred in Ryan Murphy’s drama Pose, also on FX, which explored New York’s LGBTQ drag culture in the late 1980s.

‘AHS’ Actress Angelica Ross Doesn’t Want to Be Seen As an Advocate for the Trans Community

“American Horror Story” actress Angelica Ross is one of Hollywood’s most recognized transgender stars. Ross recently founded TransTech, “an incubator for LGBTQ Talent with a focus on economically empowering the T, transgender people, in our community,” dedicated to “empowering trans, lesbian, gay, bisexual, queer people and allies with practical, career-ready skills.”
