CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Sitting On Money: Angelenos Cash In On Booming Real Estate Market With ADUs

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GkTCr_0cCrQnlV00

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – When the pandemic hit, many people suddenly found themselves with extra time on their hands and got to work with home improvements, so much so that it drove up the cost of lumber. This period then prompted one of the hottest trends: turning homes into income property.

“It’s been more financially helpful than we even thought it would be,” landlord Mike Horowitz tells CBS2 News This Morning’s Suzanne Marques.

A charming cottage studio in the backyard of the Horowitz home in Atwater Village has become a little slice of paradise. Until a few years ago, it was a garage.

“The house was built in the 1920s, and it was a little garage that we weren’t using, mostly because the driveway was so narrow,” Horowitz said.

So Horowitz converted the garage into what is termed an Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) . It’s a permitted home that can be rented out or used to house family members. Horowitz rents it out and now makes thousands of dollars a month.

“In a good month, it’s better than our mortgage payment, which is unbelievable,” Horowitz sad.

To help address the state’s housing shortage, California earlier this month passed Senate Bill 9 , which allows homeowners to build multiple units on their lots. It’s so new, there are no set guidelines, but demand is expected to rise. The hope is that cities can keep up with demand and help the permit process, which often makes projects take much longer

Chen Yaacov specializes in building ADUs with his Reseda-based company Pearl Remodeling. The most common ADU is converting a garage, normally about 400-square-feet for a studio or one bedroom.

“The initial stage is obviously finding out what you can or cannot do because there’s certain restrictions that the city might apply for one property over another,” Yaacov said.

When the pandemic hit, business was quiet for a couple months, then Yaacov’s phone started ringing off the hook.

“People just making their domain a lot more comfortable for them, realizing that they might be staying home more than what they used to,” Yaacov said. “People are definitely thinking about how to get more money, and how to utilize things better. If somebody had an office that they were renting, and now they figured, ‘You know, I can have my own office.’”

Yaacov says there are two main things to consider if you plan to rent your space. The first is if you are comfortable with guests staying on your property. The second is the cost. ADUs can cost anywhere from $50,000 to $100,000. He says equity has made affording it much easier.

“Even if you don’t have the money,” Yaacov said. “If you are okay, and you’re considering getting some extra money and raising the value of your house, and you don’t worry about people in your property, then it’s the best investment that you could do because you’ll be making money the day we finish construction and you start renting it.”

Even if you don’t rent out your space, raising your square footage is one of the fastest ways to make your home worth more.

“Our initial calculation was that, if nothing else, it would help the property value,” Horowitz said. “So while you’re building anything, you always are wondering if it was a good idea while, you know, construction is happening and its a little bit of a disruption. But we’ve found it amazingly worthwhile.”

Comments / 0

Related
shorebeat.com

Lavallette Sees a Building, Real Estate Boom As Fall Season Gets Underway

Lavallette officials have seen a marked increase in construction activity borough-wide in recent weeks, continuing a cycle of record-high building and development that is now outpacing even the post-Sandy period. Councilwoman Joanne Filippone said at a meeting Monday night that the boom in construction began about six months before the...
LAVALLETTE, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
traverseticker.com

Real Estate Sales Slow, But Market Remains Active

The pace of real estate sales slowed in August as all five counties served by Aspire North Realtors showed a drop in sales. A total of 336 residential units were sold last month, down from 423 in August 2020. That figure is actually the lowest number of sales for the month dating back to 2015.
REAL ESTATE
azbigmedia.com

Top 5 predictions for Phoenix residential real estate

With the Metro Phoenix residential real estate market setting new records on a daily basis, it might help prospective buyers and sellers to have an expert’s perspective on residential real estate in the Phoenix market — where it is now and a few predictions for 2022. Here are my Top 5 predictions for Phoenix residential real estate:
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adus#Home Improvements#Cbsla#Cbs2 News#Accessory Dwelling#House#Senate#Reseda#Pearl Remodeling#Adu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Housing
mpamag.com

Owning or renting – which is more financially beneficial?

For Canadians who can shell out enough for a 20% down payment, it is more financially beneficial to take on a mortgage than to rent over the long term, according to a Royal LePage survey. This is despite the total monthly costs of ownership being on average higher than renting,...
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

$500 million mansion called The One goes into foreclosure because no one wants it

A $500m Los Angeles mega-mansion called The One has gone into foreclosure because no one wanted to cough up the cash for the incomplete 105,000 square foot (9,755 square metres) building.The most expensive mansion in the US was put on the market in 2020, but after no buyers were identified, the price was lowered to $350m earlier this year.But even with the decreased price, finding someone to buy the building promoted as the largest urban property in the world remained difficult.The One has now gone into foreclosure after project developer Nile Niami defaulted on more than $100m of debt...
REAL ESTATE
irei.com

Investcorp enters Italian real estate market

Investcorp has entered the Italian market through the €70 million ($81 million) acquisition of Via Mecenate, 91, an office property located near Milan’s Linate airport. The property serves as Kering’s Italian headquarters, with its importance underpinned by the lease extension signed shortly before acquisition. The multinational corporation specializes in luxury goods and is the owner of Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent and Bottega Veneta. The property is located adjacent to Gucci’s Milan headquarters that opened in 2016, a 56,000-square-meter (602,780-square-foot) converted aeronautical factory home to design, showroom and manufacturing functions for the brand.
REAL ESTATE
boulevardsentinel.com

The seller’s market in NELA real estate surges on

The latest home-sales data for Northeast Los Angeles, covering the month of August, give an especially clear picture of the market for residential real estate. That’s because home sales began to recover from the pandemic-induced slump in August 2020, making year-over-year measurements from August 2020 to August 2021 a good indication of market activity.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
76K+
Followers
18K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy