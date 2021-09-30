CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Canada's federal election made big strides for climate and the environment

By Mark Winfield, Professor of Environmental Studies, York University, Canada
TheConversationCanada
TheConversationCanada
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tMsQP_0cCrQmsm00
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is seeing nothing but blue skies ahead when it comes to his policies on climate change. But will the newly re-elected Liberal government follow through? THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The outcome of the recent federal election — a Liberal minority dependent on the NDP or Bloc Québécois for support — has been widely seen as having a “Groundhog Day” aspect to it. It left the composition of Parliament very much as it was before, reinforcing questions about the necessity of the election in the first place.

Yet the election has major implications for Canada’s approach to climate change and other environmental issues. Many progressives likely wanted the result: a Liberal government — but one they may not entirely trust to meet its promises on climate, child care and a host of other issues — reliant on more progressive parties to stay in office.

The overall outcome may have actually left Canada better positioned than before the election to make significant progress on reducing its greenhouse gas emissions.

Holding the progressive vote

The Liberals’ efforts to hold onto progressive voters in the face of challenges from the NDP, Greens and, in Québec, the Bloc Québécois, translated into an impressive menu of climate commitments.

Even before the election, the government expanded Canada’s commitment to lower greenhouse gases to a 40 to 45 per cent reduction by 2030 relative to 2005. (Canada’s previous target had been 30 per cent below 2005 levels.)

Read more: Canada finally has a climate plan that will let it meet its carbon targets by 2030

Canada has also said it will reach net-zero emissions by 2050 . Under that scenario, the details of which have yet to be fully developed or modelled , any remaining greenhouse gas emissions would have to be balanced by the amounts absorbed by biological processes (such as growing trees) and carbon sequestration or storage technologies.

The government’s December 2020 climate policy paper proposed to increase the backstop federal carbon price to $170 per tonne by 2030. It is now expected to follow through on that.

The campaign produced a promise to ensure the oil and gas sector hits net-zero emissions by 2050, “with five-year targets starting in 2025.” There were also commitments to a 75 per cent reduction in fossil industry methane emissions from 2012 levels by 2030, and to “develop a plan to phase-out public financing of the fossil fuel sector, including from Crown corporations.”

Electricity, transportation and buildings

About 17 per cent of Canada’s electricity comes from fossil fuels. In addition to the planned phase-out of conventional coal-fired electricity generation by 2030, a proposed “ clean electricity standard ” would bring the electricity grid to net-zero by 2035. Thermal coal exports would end by 2030.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g5RwG_0cCrQmsm00
The burning of fossil fuels — coal, oil and gas — to produce electricity is a major source of greenhouse gases around the world. While Canada’s dependence on coal and oil for electricity has declined in the past 20 years, gas has been on the rise. (OurWorldInData.org) , CC BY

Transportation is the second-largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in Canada . The federal government has accelerated its target so that every new passenger vehicle sold in 2035 and beyond is a zero-emission vehicle (ZEV). The commitments come with electric vehicle rebates of up to $5,000 for 500,000 buyers, plus 50,000 new charging stations across the country. And a low-carbon fuel standard would reduce emissions from gas-burning vehicles that remain on the road.

For homes and buildings, which account for about 13 per cent of Canada’s emissions, the government has promised $5,000 energy retrofit grants for nearly half a million households , with interest-free loans of up to $40,000 for deeper retrofits. There will also be a national strategy to bring the building stock to net-zero by 2050 with “ambitious milestones along the way.”

Following through will be crucial

The crucial question now will be the follow-though on these commitments. Many of the government’s promises, like the commitments to reduce fossil fuel and electricity sector emissions, could lead to significant federal-provincial conflicts, particularly with Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Over the past six years, the Liberals’ approach to addressing climate change has had some profound contradictions. The government purchased and approved the Trans Mountain pipeline , and it has supported controversial technologies like small modular nuclear reactors , carbon capture and storage , and fossil-fuel dependent “blue” and “grey” hydrogen .

Read more: Why green hydrogen — but not grey — could help solve climate change

To its credit, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government had already implemented far more substantive climate policies than all of its predecessors, Liberal and Conservative, combined. The government’s minority status, dependent on two opposition parties with strong commitments to climate action, will help see these further commitments through to implementation, even if some say its pledges still fall short of what is needed to meet the revised emissions reduction targets .

The election also had significant implications for the other parties. The credibility of the Conservative party’s stance on climate change remains suspect, and is reinforced by the anti-environment legacy of the Stephen Harper government and the behaviour of current Conservative provincial governments in Alberta , Saskatchewan and Ontario . Support for the Green Party collapsed to its lowest level in two decades, yet the NDP failed to make any significant gains among progressive voters despite a relatively strong campaign performance by Jagmeet Singh.

The overall results have left Canada reasonably well-positioned to move forward on its climate commitments. The question now will be whether the re-elected Trudeau government will carry through on its promises. Its survival through the next federal election may well depend on the results.

Mark Winfield receives funding from the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada

This article is from The Conversation Canada, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Canada election: Justin Trudeau speaks after Liberals win federal poll

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gives a speech after his Liberal Party’s victory in Monday’s parliamentary elections. The politician’s gamble to win a majority of seats failed, with the result almost mirroring the result of two years ago. Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole, whose party placed second, conceded defeat as results...
ELECTIONS
wxxinews.org

Connections: Understanding Canada's election

Canada just had an election, which might come as a shock to Americans who assume that all national elections last two years. Canada does it in about two months. It appears that Justin Trudeau will keep his job, but his rather early call for an election was a risky bet that nearly blew up.
ELECTIONS
Public Radio International PRI

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wins snap election

Canada's incumbent Prime Minister Justin Trudeau won Canada's snap elections on Monday. Despite his victory, he was unable to secure a majority government — the reason he called for the elections to begin with. The World's Marco Werman spoke to Canadian journalist Leyland Cecco about the election results and what this victory means for how Trudeau will govern going forward.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
thefreepress.ca

Hard lessons and awkward truths from Canada’s 44th federal election

Now that we are “back to the future” with a parliamentary makeup that is eerily similar to the last parliament, the Canadian electorate needs to consider a few hard lessons and awkward truths. Canada at its core is a progressive nation, with a strong but smaller conservative opposition. Well over...
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Trudeau
Vice

Supporters of Maxime Bernier and People’s Party of Canada Call Election ‘Rigged’

The day after Canada’s election, supporters of the far-right People’s Party of Canada (PPC) are reckoning with the fact their “purple wave” never occurred. Many had hoped the PPC would win a fair number of seats, or even just take one or two and get a fringe voice in Parliament, but every candidate was roundly defeated. This has, of course, led followers to take the “black pill” (fall deep into cynicism) or declare the election “rigged.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Election#Climate Change#The Canadian Press#Ndp#Parliament#Liberals#Greens
Real News Network

Canada’s big, fat, expensive, nothing-burger election

The past month has been filled with anxious predictions and endless punditry concerning Canada’s snap election, which was called by Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and took place on Sept. 20. With a whopping total of 600 million Canadian dollars spent, the election was the most costly in Canada’s history, yet voter turnout was nearly at an all-time low and the net results left the political landscape looking practically the same as before. What was the point? What has changed? And what opportunities, if any, do the election results provide for progressives in Canada?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
kdal610.com

Mail-in delays and recounts: Canada’s election tallying drags on

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Three days after Canada’s federal election, the final tally of seats remained unclear on Thursday, with mail-in ballots still being counted in some regions and at least one electoral district facing an automatic recount. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberals were handed another minority mandate late on Monday,...
ELECTIONS
eiu.com

A forecast win for the 2021 Canada federal election… two years in advance

In late September Canada held a snap federal poll. For most commentators, the announcement in August that an election would soon take place was a surprise: few expected that Liberal prime minister Justin Trudeau would take such a risky gamble and try to regain a parliamentary majority he did not need to govern. The result of the election also surprised many Canada watchers: until the last days of campaigning, polls showed that a Conservative victory was the likeliest outcome (or that the election was too close to make predictions). In the end, Canadians gave the Liberals the most seats in parliament, without a majority. For EIU, there were no surprises: we had long seen things coming.
ELECTIONS
TheConversationCanada

We speak a lot of languages in Canada — elections should reflect our diversity

According to the 2011 census, almost 213,500 people reported an Indigenous mother tongue, including 144,000 who speak an Algonquian language and 35,500 who speak an Inuit language. All Indigenous languages are the languages of this land. In the same 2011 census, more than 20 per cent of Canadians (6.8 million people) reported a mother tongue other than English or French. At home, more than a million Canadians reported speaking a variant of Chinese, and six other languages (Punjabi, Spanish, Italian, German, Tagalog and Arabic) were each spoken by some 400,000 to 500,000 Canadians. The census revealed more than 200 languages spoken...
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
ValueWalk

The Strength Of Canada’s Equity Market In The Midst Of A Changing Global Environment

Canada is one of the largest developed economies in the world, boasting a nominal GDP of $1.8 trillion and a diverse base of sophisticated industrial and service sectors. Thanks to its robust economic credentials and effective corporate governance record, the Canadian equity market has been a popular choice for investors and a leading performer over the last decade.
WORLD
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store, you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
Jano le Roux

Experts Say: America's shortage crisis is knocking on door

It isn’t just toilet paper. Experts warn many products will be hard to find, especially the staples of family life. It is a problem in a reality where America is depending on other countries. Fear is fear, and these empty shelves are feeding that panic. Christmas is approaching, but will America be able to get gifts, turkeys, and Christmas trees in time?
TheConversationCanada

TheConversationCanada

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, analysis and commentary from Canadian academic experts

 https://theconversation.com/ca

Comments / 0

Community Policy