Jarrett Allen has done everything you could ask from a young, athletic big man. But his place with the Cleveland Cavaliers still doesn’t feel secure. Jarrett Allen joined the Brooklyn Nets in the years when the team was still reeling from giving up all their first-round picks to the Boston Celtics in a 2013 trade. He was one of the many young players the team acquired in the aftermath, hoping they could lay the groundwork for a better future.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO