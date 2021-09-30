CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

People: CCMedia hires Kelly Buda as VP of Client Success

By NNBW staff report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKelly Buda recently joined the leadership team at Reno-based media-buying agency CCMedia as Vice President of Client Success. A proven leader with a background in client service, sales management and revenue budgeting, Buda will utilize her experience to closely work with CCMedia’s clients and agency team to build comprehensive and strategic media plans that will achieve client objectives, growth and ROI, according to a press release. In addition, Buda will lead the firm’s publishing team in sales and customer service.

