ATP San Diego Open 2021: Lorenzo Sonego vs Sebastian Korda Preview, Head to Head, Predictions and Livestream

By Roopsha Deb
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the Second Round of the San Diego Open 2021, World No. 23 Lorenzo Sonego will take the court against World No. 42 Sebastian Korda. The Italian 26 year-old is at a career high, achieving his highest ranking ever this season. After winning the Cagliari Open and reaching the Fourth Round at Wimbledon, Sonego has suffered back to back Second Round losses and will be looking to regain form as he takes on the young American.

