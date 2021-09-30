ATP San Diego Open 2021: Lorenzo Sonego vs Sebastian Korda Preview, Head to Head, Predictions and Livestream

Multiple grand slam champion Angelique Kerber will be up against Swiss Jil Teichmann in the opening round of the 2021 Ostrava Open. Three times GrandSlam Champion, Angelique Kerber comes up for her first match here at Ostrava after a fairly good US Open campaign. She had some feisty clashes at the Meadows including those with the eventual runner-up, Leylah Fernandez, and the tough American, Sloane Stephens. The 2021 season so far for her has been bitter-sweet. She managed to break out of her longstanding stagnancy after being able to perform well at the Wimbledon and subsequently at the Cincinnati Masters. Prior to that, she won the Bad Homburg Open 2021.

TENNIS ・ 14 DAYS AGO