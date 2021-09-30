CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Open 2021: Dan Evans vs Cameron Norrie Preview, Head to Head, Prediction and Live Stream

By Shubham Bhargava
Cover picture for the articleIn the highly-anticipated second round of the San Diego Open 2021, World No. 22 Dan Evans will take on World No. 28 Cameron Norrie. Dan Evans came into the San Diego Open after putting up a decent performance at the US Open. Evans made his way into the round of 16s in the final Grand Slam of the season where his journey was halted by champion Daniil Medvedev. At the San Diego Open, Evans has started off pretty well.

