CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nevada State

Despite population growth in Nevada, some residents are calling it quits and moving elsewhere

By Jackie Valley
nnbw.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe math didn’t add up for Richard Luciano. His quest for a new home with enough room for his elderly parents became a ritual steeped in disappointment. He and his wife scoured the Las Vegas real-estate market for more than a year and a half, watching prices soar and bidding wars become the norm. The prices advertised on home builder billboards? Not even close to reality, Luciano says.

www.nnbw.com

Comments / 20

sin city drummer
5d ago

I don't blame them one bit.I thought I would never leave the city I love until I didn't recognize the city no longer.I blame corporate America and the bum rush of people coming here to ruin the town bcz they ruined where they came from wasn't enough.

Reply
9
Cill Preciado
5d ago

I'm 71. Born, raised and had my own business. I am trying to find a place where I can live on my retirement. Nevada is far too expensive for that.

Reply
7
Libertarian Constitutionalist
6d ago

I relocated here for my Skilled Trade job and am doing well thru the grace of God, I give him all the glory

Reply
10
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

The latest on the debt ceiling standoff in Congress

Democrats are pondering a one-time rules change to the filibuster to avoid default. Here's what it means. Democrats are on the verge of potentially altering the contours of the Senate with a potential one-time rules change that would enable them to pass a debt ceiling increase well ahead of the Oct. 18 deadline.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
State
Florida State
Local
Nevada Business
Nevada State
Nevada Real Estate
Las Vegas, NV
Real Estate
City
Reno, NV
State
Oregon State
Las Vegas, NV
Business
Local
Nevada Government
State
Utah State
Las Vegas, NV
Government
CNN

US Department of Education overhauls Public Service Loan Forgiveness program

(CNN) — The US Department of Education announced major changes Wednesday to a federal student loan forgiveness program that the agency says could bring relief to more than 550,000 borrowers working in government and nonprofit sectors, including around 22,000 borrowers who will automatically be eligible for student loan forgiveness without needing to take additional steps.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Population Growth#Southern Nevada#U S Census Bureau#Unlv
CNN

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan says head coach Urban Meyer must 'regain our trust' after 'inexcusable' video

(CNN) — Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan has criticized but ultimately stood by Urban Meyer after lewd videos of the NFL team's head coach were shared widely online. Footage of Meyer sitting on a stool at a bar in Columbus, Ohio, as a woman danced close to his lap went viral at the weekend before another clip emerged of the married 57-year-old appearing to touch the women's bottom on the same night.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy