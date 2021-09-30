DineLA Kicks Off This Week – Here’s What’s Popping Up

DineLA returns for its Fall 2021 Program from Friday, October 1 through Friday, October 15, offering specially-priced menus available for lunch and dinner with a focus on supporting dine-in service, both indoor and outdoor, and takeout dining. A new crop of restaurants will join the roster for the first time including matū, Sightglass Hollywood and Flavors From Afar alongside regulars of the program across Los Angeles such as Water Grill, Terra and Casa Vega. Some of the city’s best al fresco moments, rooftop dining rooms, and patios are represented with Yamashiro, Original Farmer’s Market and Rossoblu. See menus from the more than 200 participating restaurants and make your reservations here.