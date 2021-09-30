CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

DineLA Kicks Off This Week – Here’s What’s Popping Up

By Michele Stueven
L.A. Weekly
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDineLA returns for its Fall 2021 Program from Friday, October 1 through Friday, October 15, offering specially-priced menus available for lunch and dinner with a focus on supporting dine-in service, both indoor and outdoor, and takeout dining. A new crop of restaurants will join the roster for the first time including matū, Sightglass Hollywood and Flavors From Afar alongside regulars of the program across Los Angeles such as Water Grill, Terra and Casa Vega. Some of the city’s best al fresco moments, rooftop dining rooms, and patios are represented with Yamashiro, Original Farmer’s Market and Rossoblu. See menus from the more than 200 participating restaurants and make your reservations here.

www.laweekly.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Culver City, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Lifestyle
Culver City, CA
Restaurants
Local
California Restaurants
City
Culver City, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
Culver City, CA
Food & Drinks
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Restaurants
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Food & Drinks
The Hill

Schumer sets up Wednesday vote to suspend debt ceiling

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) will try again on Wednesday to advance a debt-ceiling suspension bill, amid an entrenched stalemate over the nation's borrowing limit. Schumer, on Monday night, teed up a vote for Wednesday where he'll need 60 votes to break a filibuster and move forward with suspending...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Biden administration reverses rule banning federally funded clinics from making abortion referrals

The Biden administration has rescinded a Trump-era rule banning any provider who offers abortions or refers patients for abortions from receiving Title X funding. The Department of Health and Human Services on Monday announced it's finalizing the reversal of the rule, effective November 8. Title X funding covers health care services like STD screenings and contraception for low-income Americans. Supporters of the Trump-era rule, implemented in March 2019, saw it as a way to take funding away from Planned Parenthood and other groups that provide abortion services, and as a way to potentially curb some abortions.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Food And Drink#Dine#Food Drink#Water Grill#Terra#Phenakite#Michelin#Asian#Folklorico Entertainment
Fox News

ANALYSIS: Supreme Court begins new term highlighted by direct challenge to Roe v Wade abortion rights

In a recent speech, Justice Clarence Thomas criticized the media and interest groups for suggesting judges play politics with their cases. "So if they think you are anti-abortion or something personally, they think that’s the way you always will come out," the 73-year-old Supreme Court justice said. "They think you become like a politician. That's a problem. You’re going to jeopardize any faith in the legal institutions."
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy