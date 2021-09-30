E-commerce AI Leader Fanplayr Says Businesses Must Adapt to New Privacy Restrictions for 2021 Holiday Season

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that was not written by Cryptonews.com journalists. E-commerce has a large field of smaller companies, some thriving, some struggling, but each year, many new ones try their luck in it. Because of a relatively quick and inexpensive start-out, selling goods or services online looks very promising, however, it has many underwater rocks and currents, too. Handling online payments is one of them. Even today, many small stores and service providers that have something barely more than an instagram account as their sales channel, still work on cash, check or direct card-to-card transfers. Which is not only illegal, but very unsafe both for the customers and for the businesses. And, of course, this never looks trustworthy to customers, so small businesses who choose this way of payment handling lose out on a hefty amount of potential clients.

