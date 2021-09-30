CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

E-commerce AI Leader Fanplayr Says Businesses Must Adapt to New Privacy Restrictions for 2021 Holiday Season

tippnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 30, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Fanplayr, the global leader for e-commerce intelligence solutions, including a patent for Segmentation as a Service, urges businesses to prepare now for tech changes that will impact holiday sales during this pivotal year particularly with Deloitte forecasting an 11 to 15% increase in 2021 holiday e-commerce sales.

tippnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
cryptonews.com

How Connectum Makes the Lives of Small E-commerce Business Owners Easier. Personal stories

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that was not written by Cryptonews.com journalists. E-commerce has a large field of smaller companies, some thriving, some struggling, but each year, many new ones try their luck in it. Because of a relatively quick and inexpensive start-out, selling goods or services online looks very promising, however, it has many underwater rocks and currents, too. Handling online payments is one of them. Even today, many small stores and service providers that have something barely more than an instagram account as their sales channel, still work on cash, check or direct card-to-card transfers. Which is not only illegal, but very unsafe both for the customers and for the businesses. And, of course, this never looks trustworthy to customers, so small businesses who choose this way of payment handling lose out on a hefty amount of potential clients.
SMALL BUSINESS
Inc.com

3 Ways New Online Privacy Rules Could Affect Small Businesses

Most tech businesses today have access to vast troves of data on their customers. But that well of information may be running dry. The Federal Trade Commission is weighing new online privacy rules that could restrict how businesses use consumer data for targeted advertisements--including those aimed at children--The Wall Street Journal recently reported. While any new FTC rules would require a public commenting period and are likely years from being implemented, they could radically alter how online advertising works. Some small businesses are already expected to suffer a loss in revenue due to new privacy features by Apple and Google that allow users to opt out of ad tracking.
SMALL BUSINESS
CBS Denver

Monday’s Facebook App Outage Created Confusion For Colorado Real Estate Office

DENVER (CBS4) – Social media platforms used by millions of people worldwide went offline Monday. Users of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp didn’t have access to their apps for hours. The realization of how critical these platforms are for many social and work communications quickly set in. April Denmon, owner of Denmon Realty, says she gets a good amount of business from Facebook. She attempted to make a post about a new listing Monday morning, but it never went through. “We thought it was our internet connection, so we restarted our phones. We tried for hours,” said Denmon. “I feel it’s...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
FOX8 News

Outage highlights how vital Facebook has become worldwide

NEW YORK (AP) — The six-hour outage at Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp was a headache for many casual users but far more serious for the millions of people worldwide who rely on the social media sites to run their businesses or communicate with relatives, fellow parents, teachers or neighbors. When all three services went dark […]
INTERNET
SlashGear

Google will automatically enable two-step verification for 150 million users

Google’s goal of organizing all of the world’s information has, for better or worse, meant that it also possesses those pieces of information, especially the data of millions of people around the world. That makes it one of if not the biggest targets of hackers, and it has worked hard on making its security bulletproof. Unfortunately, the weakest links in … Continue reading
INTERNET
Axios

Web Developer – E-Commerce

We are looking for an experienced web developer to manage web-based commerce projects, including stock award sales and custom award projects, handling all aspects of our Sales and Marketing team’s needs. We need a developer who can build functionality, enhance security patching, and maintain our e-commerce website using the Magento platform. The developer will provide software-focused enterprise-wide solutions and conduct root cause analysis and determine corresponding action items. The ideal candidate will have extensive knowledge in Magento 2, custom module development, extension, and integration.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ai#E Commerce#User Security#Segmentation As A Service#Gartner#Cmo
Deadline

Facebook Whistleblower Reveals Herself In ’60 Minutes’ Interview, Says Company Is “Paying For Its Profits With Our Safety”

A former Facebook employee who has, with the release of a trove of internal documents, become a whisteblower over the company’s practices, revealed herself on Sunday on 60 Minutes. Frances Haugen, a data scientist who until May worked on the company’s efforts to combat misinformation, told correspondent Scott Pelley that the company is “paying for its profits with our safety.” Haugen copied thousands of pages of internal documents, revealing research on how its platform amplifies hate speech and how it can be harmful to teens. She released those documents to The Wall Street Journal, which revealed them in stories last month...
INTERNET
tippnews.com

Agile Launches MBS Pool Bidding

PHILADELPHIA, Pa., Sept. 30, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Agile, a groundbreaking fintech bringing mortgage lenders and broker dealers on to a single electronic platform, today announced the launch of MBS pool bidding, enabling lenders and dealers to gain much-needed efficiencies and data through technology. “Before this release, most clients conducted...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
bigcommerce.com

Boost Sales with Social Commerce This Holiday Season

Pumpkin spice is in the air and the holiday season is upon us. And with holiday sales expected to spike as much as 9% in 2021, now is the time to refine your sales strategy to make sure you’re set up for success. One way to boost your sales and...
INTERNET
fashionista.com

WWAKE Is Hiring An E-Commerce Sales Specialist In New York, NY

WWAKE is seeking an individual who is passionate about fine jewelry and about providing an above-and-beyond customer experience. As part of our sales team, you’ll drive forward company sales goals and a positive, informed, brand experience for every customer. Responsibilities include:. ● Provide excellent brand experience, both written and in-person,...
JOBS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Marketing
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Google
Country
Brazil
tippnews.com

Mopec Introduces Guardian Quick-Deploy Coolers under Guardian Systems Line

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., Sept. 29, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mopec, the nationwide leader in pathology, anatomy, mortuary and necropsy equipment and supplies, is proud to announce the latest innovation and addition to its Guardian Systems product line. The Mopec Guardian Quick-Deploy Cooler is adaptable, portable, and is a rapidly deployable system for the long term storage of human remains.
MADISON HEIGHTS, MI
thebossmagazine.com

Essential software for your e-commerce business

If you’ve just started an e-commerce business or are thinking about setting up shop in the near future, you’re going to need the right software to help you succeed. While... If you’ve just started an e-commerce business or are thinking about setting up shop in the near future, you’re going...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

New Salesforce Commerce Cloud Integration Makes it Faster and Easier for E-commerce Brands to Offer Splitit

– The addition of Salesforce Commerce Cloud means Splitit now has native integrations for five of the largest e-commerce platforms. – Splitit integrations support e-commerce platforms for businesses ranging from the small to large enterprise retailers. – Continued investment in key platform integrations reinforces Splitit’s commitment to deliver a checkout...
RETAIL
hospitalitynet.org

Hoteliers Adapt to New Business Traveler Behaviors

Business travel in the U.S. might not be rebounding at the pace the industry had hoped for, but it is coming back, and with some noticeable changes. Shifting trends in business travel include a shorter hotel booking window, more solo trips and, in some cases, a younger demographic, said Kate Burda, hospitality revenue management expert and chief executive officer and founder of consultancy Kate Burda & Co.
SMALL BUSINESS
foodlogistics.com

SCN Summit | E-Commerce Fulfillment

When the e-commerce boom hit, companies worked to become all things to all people. From direct-to-consumer and BOPIS to curbside and same-day delivery, fulfilling online orders became more challenging than ever before. Industry experts outline how to achieve the ultimate in e-commerce fulfillment and what’s in store for 2022 and beyond.
INTERNET
martechseries.com

VOICE Talks Guests from Walmart, Google Assistant, and RAIN Explore How Conversational AI is Revolutionizing E-Commerce

September episode will also honor National Hispanic Heritage Month. “VOICE Talks,” a monthly live-streamed talk show discussing the latest developments in voice technology, announced that its September 30 episode will share “How Conversational AI is Revolutionizing E-Commerce.” In addition, in honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month, held September 15 through October 15, the show will close with a special conversation about the impact made by new actions like “Today in Latino History.”
CELL PHONES
Daily Targum

E-commerce growth during pandemic is here to stay, experts say

The presence of e-commerce in the U.S. has grown on average from 13.7 percent to 33 percent in terms of sales revenues throughout the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, said Francisco Quevedo, an assistant professor in the Department of Marketing. Several Rutgers professors and an industry professional discussed the effects of...
RETAIL
chainstoreage.com

Survey: Delta variant will fuel holiday e-commerce boom

For the second year in a row, the COVID-19 pandemic may drive many holiday shoppers online. The latest BOXpoll consumer survey from Pitney Bowes Inc. highlights the significant impact of the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus on consumer shopping behaviors ahead of the 2021 peak shopping season. To determine...
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy