Earlier this year, palliative care advocates were hopeful that a formal benefit for community-based services would be coming soon. While that hasn’t happened yet, the clear momentum around a reimbursement pathway for community-based palliative care has prompted more home health agencies and other providers to launch programs of their own. That’s a trend likely to accelerate heading into 2022, thanks to the proposed expansion of the Home Health Value-Based Purchasing (HHVBP) Model and recent legislative updates on Capitol Hill.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 14 DAYS AGO