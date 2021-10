When applying for a new job, you want to be sure you have all the necessary materials in order, from your resume to your cover letter. But that may not be all you need going forward. Now, many employers are asking for another document: your vaccination card. Data shows that this trend has picked up significantly over the past couple of months. While many employers around the country are asking new hires to be vaccinated, it's more prevalent in a handful of places—and it might not be where you're assuming.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO