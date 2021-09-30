CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Panera Bread opens first Reno location

By NNBW staff report
nnbw.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePanera Bread opened its first Reno location on Sept. 21 on the University of Nevada, Reno campus, inside the Fitzgerald Student Services Building. “We are thrilled to open our newest bakery-café on the University of Nevada, Reno campus,” Brett Chernicky, franchise operating manager for Panera Bread, said in a statement. “Our bakery-cafés have been embraced throughout Southern Nevada over the past few years, and we look forward to sharing Panera warmth here in Northern Nevada.”

