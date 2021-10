‘Teen Mom OG‘ fans are taking aim at MTV reality star Maci Bookout following as a misleading post on Bookout’s social media concerning the tragic death of Gabby Petito. Bookout is causing quite the uproar with her followers. Fans are labeling the 30-year-old’s post clickbait, calling her ‘distasteful’ according to In Touch. At this time Maci, nor her reps, have responded to requests for comment on the post. It is also unknown whether Bookout or her social media team is responsible for the post.

