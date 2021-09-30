2022 NFL Draft: Examining Matt Corral's aggressive style ahead of massive game vs. Alabama

Matt Corral's draft stock rides on his performance against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday. A bold statement, I know. After all, it's just one game, right?. Well, not really. It's Alabama. And we already know Corral can be very productive against lesser defenses. That was the case last year and through three games in 2021. If he erupts in a contest against Nick Saban's defense (again), you can lock him into the first round. I'm serious.