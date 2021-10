So how much confidence and faith do the Dallas Cowboys have in rookie top pick Micah Parsons to just be a difference maker but the difference maker on defense in 2021?. Consider that when two-time Pro Bowl defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence fractured his foot in practice last Wednesday — sidelining him for six-to-eight weeks and forcing the defense to prepare to face the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday without their top to players at the position since Randy Gregory was already out with COVID-19 — Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn turned to Parsons and simply said: “You do it.”

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO