Around the NFC South; Panthers remain undefeated

The New Orleans Saints got back to their winning ways this past Sunday with a 28-13 win over the New England Patriots. An opportunistic defense and an offense you made just enough plays was the winning formula for the Saints. They will look to add to their win total as they finally will host a game in the Cesar’s Superdome when they take on the New York Giants on Sunday. Most of the NFC South tasted victory this weekend as I recap the division in a look around the NFC South.