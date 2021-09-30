CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Around the NFC South; Panthers remain undefeated

By Terry Kimble
canalstreetchronicles.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Orleans Saints got back to their winning ways this past Sunday with a 28-13 win over the New England Patriots. An opportunistic defense and an offense you made just enough plays was the winning formula for the Saints. They will look to add to their win total as they finally will host a game in the Cesar’s Superdome when they take on the New York Giants on Sunday. Most of the NFC South tasted victory this weekend as I recap the division in a look around the NFC South.

www.canalstreetchronicles.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
NJ.com

Eagles’ Jalen Hurts throws more dirt on Carson Wentz era with electric performance in Week 1 win over Falcons | QB report card

ATLANTA -- Jalen Hurts needed just seven plays Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons to show Eagles fans that this year will be different. The polarizing starting quarterback wasted little time displaying his dual-threat ability in the 32-6 win at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, as he completed all four of his first-series passes, ran for a first down and tossed a beautiful bucket-pass touchdown to first-round pick DeVonta Smith.
NFL
The Spun

MRI Results Are Reportedly In For Rob Gronkowski

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon, 34-24. This was the first loss of the regular season for Tom Brady’s team. Bucs tight end Rob Gronkowski took a huge hit in the loss, as he was forced to depart the contest with an apparent injury.
NFL
FanSided

Bruce Arians had some tough words for Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians called out quarterback Tom Brady for allowing a costly strip-sack in their Week 2 game versus the Atlanta Falcons. Although elite quarterbacks often avoid coaching criticism, that’s never been the case for Tom Brady. The 21-year veteran passer has famously gotten an earful from New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, and it seems Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians is no different. On Arians’ offense, no one is above criticism — not even Brady.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Nfc South#American Football#The New Orleans Saints#The New England Patriots#The New York Giants#The Carolina Panthers#Texans 3rd#Cowboys#Jerry World#The Atlanta Falcons
chatsports.com

Washington Football Team Game Sunday: WFT vs Falcons odds and prediction for Week 4 NFL game

It’s officially put up or shut up time for the Washington Football Team after they fell to 1-2 in humiliating fashion against Buffalo in Week 3. Luckily for Washington, they have a get-right game vs Atlanta this weekend. The only problem? The Falcons are fresh off beating the Giants and the WFT needed a Dexter Lawrence offsides penalty to squeak by New York in Week 2.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
TheAtlantaVoice

4 takeaways: Washington beat the Falcons 34-30 in wild game

Sunday afternoon, the Atlanta Falcons fell to 1-3 on the season as they were beaten by the Washington Football Team 34-30 in a wildly unpredictable game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Falcons led for 59 minutes and 27 seconds until The Football Team, led by Collins Hill High School alum Taylor Heinicke, traveled 76 yards on seven plays. J.D. McKissic took […]
NFL
USA Today

NFC South review: Two divisional matchups leave Panthers, Bucs at top

We came into Week 2 with a three-way tie atop this here division between the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the defending NFC South champion New Orleans Saints and the plain, old Carolina Panthers. Now, as we begin to depart from Week 2, we’re left with just a...
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians confirmed GM Jason Licht reached out to free agent CB Richard Sherman but didn’t have much else to say on the topic: “Just a matter of I coach the ones we’ve got…we’ll kick the tires on other guys, too.” (Greg Auman) Buccaneers LB Lavonte David was...
NFL
The Falcoholic

NFC South Report: 2021, Week 2

The NFC South has two undefeated teams, just like we, er, all expected. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers snatched a close margin away from the Falcons late with three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to walk away with a 48-25 win, which you already know about and maybe have hurled multiple expletives about at your ceiling.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy