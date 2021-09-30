Arenado plans to stay with the Cardinals in 2022
ST. LOUIS – All-Star third-baseman Nolan Arenado told the Post-Dispatch that he will not opt-out of his contract and play with the Cardinals again in the 2022 season. Arenado, 30, was acquired by the Cardinals from the Colorado Rockies. The Cardinals sent a package of five players to Colorado, but none of the organization’s elite prospects. Included in the deal are left-handed pitcher Austin Gomber, right-handed pitcher Tony Locey, infielders Mateo Gil, Elehuris Montero, and right-handed pitcher Jake Sommers.fox2now.com
Comments / 0