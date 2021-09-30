CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prime Gaming is offering one of the best horror games for free this October

By Vic Hood
TechRadar
TechRadar
 4 days ago
Prime Gaming has announced its free game offering for October and it's a doozy. On October 1, Prime Gaming will add an additional 10 free PC games to its library, including one of the best horror games of all time: Alien: Isolation. But it's not just Alien Isolation that should pique your interest, horror fans can also pick up fixed-camera survival horror Song of Horror Complete Edition just in time for Halloween.

