Prime Gaming is offering one of the best horror games for free this October

Call Of Duty Mobile has been enjoying great success lately with the new seasons bringing some of the biggest in-game updates and events of the year for players across the world. This popular action-packed game has crossed two years of global release on October 1st, 2021. The Season 8 2021 update has released a few days ago and is now another great event for its players from selected regions. Players looking to expand their collection will be happy to know that they can get some free items through their Prime Gaming account as COD Mobile has announced its collaboration with Prime Gaming. As a part of this collaboration, players will be able to collect and use various kinds of weapons and other cosmetic items to customize their gameplay experience within Call of Duty Mobile.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO