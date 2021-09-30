CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supreme Court takes up campaign finance case launched by Ted Cruz

By Alex Swoyer
Washington Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Supreme Court agreed to hear a case brought by Texas Sen. Ted Cruz over federal campaign finance laws concerning candidates’ personal loans to their own campaigns. Earlier this year, the Republican lawmaker who argued many times before the high court before his election, won his federal lawsuit in lower court against the Federal Elections Commission, striking down an FEC limit on the amount of money a campaign can repay to a candidate who makes a personal loan to his election effort.

