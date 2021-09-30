CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

HR Assistant

The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gAf9x_0cCrLFqI00

Introduction:

Broadcasting from its headquarters in London, Alaraby Television Network has a broad range of programme content, varying from news to entertainment. Although broadcasting from London; we have bureaus in the Middle east and worldwide.

Alaraby TV Network follows the strict media and editorial standards that are observed internationally of balance, objectively, precision and accountability in all the information it presents, and deep and precise analysis for the viewer. We aim to be a medium for entertainment, arts and creativity.

As well as a very competitive salary Alaraby Television Network also provides an excellent private medical and dental coverage, pension and annual leave.

General responsibilities:

  • To manage all administrative requirements for the London HR team
  • To keep personnel files up to date and organised, to take responsibility for all filing (both electronic and paper) and ensure such files are efficiently organised and readily available.
  • To also ensure files are archived when needed and undertake periodic audits of personnel files when required.
  • To be actively involved in all aspects of the implementation of a new HR system.
  • To undertake ad-hoc HR projects including refreshing the induction, new starter and leaver processes and to recommend any improvements to existing procedures.
  • To assist in the administration of any work permit applications or renewals and answer any queries relating to this.
  • To track probationary periods, drafting relevant documentation, forwarding necessary paperwork to the employment companies and escalating any performance issues that arise to the HR Manager.
  • To update the monthly headcount and turnover figures, analyzing trends and sending out necessary reports and liaising with client relations on any queries.
  • To be responsible for tracking and recording holiday requests for all employees.
  • To be responsible for tracking all sickness and other absence, analysing data, sending the necessary monthly absence reports to senior management and monitoring any unauthorised or recurrent absences.
  • To be responsible for responding to reference requests.
  • To be responsible for the HR calendar and HR mailbox, ensuring all e-mails & meeting requests are responded to in an efficient & effective manner.

Recruitment and Retention:

  • To be actively involved in the Company’s recruitment activity including drafting and amending job specs, sourcing CVs, dealing with agents (when required), scheduling interviews, providing feedback and conducting interviews.
  • This will include drafting employment contracts and managing the background screening process.
  • To be solely responsible for the on-boarding of new starters.

Training and Development:

  • To seek authorisation and then book and organise any training courses, exams and any other external training required.

Employee Relations:

  • To assist (as and when appropriate) with any disciplinaries and grievances, including minute taking, ensuring all records are kept in line with employment law guidelines.

PERSON SPECIFICATION:

  • Advanced Excel and PowerPoint
  • Graduate
  • CIPD desirable

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

HR Manager

Are you looking for a new challenge and want to join a successful and rapidly growing organisation? Do you have a passion for enabling others to thrive at work? Are you able to start with us by Mid-November 2021? If so, we want to hear from you!. What does the...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
cascadebusnews.com

Pros Of Having HR Professionals In Your Tax Firm

Every business needs the assistance of human resources, and that includes law firms as well. It requires professional experience and expertise to work in this field, and it often works as an anchor that keeps a firm in place. Law firms now recognize the importance of having an HR professional on their team when dealing with all sorts of clients. Apart from that, law firms require HR professionals to recruit and retain the top talent available in the area so that they can manage to stay a step ahead of their competitors. Therefore, when it comes to dealing with employees or recruiting, you need HR professionals to keep all the employees of the firm united. Some pros of having an HR professional in your law firm are:
ECONOMY
Axios

The golden age of HR

The role of charting the future of work and workplaces is no longer just the purview of the chief executive officer or the chief technology officer — it's also front-and-center for the chief people officer. Why it matters: The human resources department is vaulting in importance as companies grapple with...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
healthleadersmedia.com

5 Benefits of Video Conferencing for HR

The advantages of video conferencing range from the ability to reach out to candidates around the world to helping employees’ accessibility issues. — This article was first published Sept. 20, 2021, byHR Daily Advisor, a sibling publication to HealthLeaders. If the year 2020 taught us anything, it’s that a remote...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Network#Alaraby Tv Network
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store, you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
Ash Jurberg

The billionaire who lives in Providence, Rhode Island

Each year Forbes releases a report listing all the billionaires in the world. In 2021 there are currently 2,755 billionaires on Planet Earth. So it is a very exclusive club. Lately, I have been doing a series of articles looking at the billionaires that live in major cities across the United States.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Jano le Roux

Experts Say: America's shortage crisis is knocking on door

It isn’t just toilet paper. Experts warn many products will be hard to find, especially the staples of family life. It is a problem in a reality where America is depending on other countries. Fear is fear, and these empty shelves are feeding that panic. Christmas is approaching, but will America be able to get gifts, turkeys, and Christmas trees in time?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
WREG

TG is Hiring in Batesville, MS

Want to experience great benefits at work? When you’re a team member at TG, you will have the opportunity to enroll in a benefit plan that is valued at $15,000 annually! TG offers some of the best benefit plans in the region. But, don’t just take our word for it. Watch Carolina’s story about how […]
BATESVILLE, MS
The Independent

‘Biggest crash in world history’: Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki predicts economic crisis in October

The author of bestselling Rich Dad Poor Dad predicts that a "giant" market crash coming in October has already been triggered and will bring down gold, silver and Bitcoin with it.Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki warned the crash is coming regardless of whether the US debt ceiling is raised or what measures are imposed by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen or Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell."This is going to be the biggest crash in world history. We have never had this much debt pumped up… the debt to GDP ratio is out of sight," Mr Kiyosaki said.Mr Kiyosaki said the...
MARKETS
XL Country 100.7

The Heartbreaking Truth of the Housing Situation in Bozeman

Bozeman, Montana is quickly becoming a place that could be featured on an episode of the once-popular TV show, Lifestyles of the Rich & Famous. The Bozeman landscape is changing at lightning speed, and there's not much that longtime locals can do about it, other than sit back and watch. What's even worse is that Bozeman is constantly being thrown into the National spotlight. According to a recent report, Bozeman is the sixth most expensive small metro in America.
BOZEMAN, MT
The Independent

Nurse shortages and lack of beds force hundreds of surgery delays

Almost 300 operations were cancelled on the day they were due to take place in the summer because of a lack of critical care beds and nurses at one of England’s largest hospitals, The Independent has learned.The situation has now become so serious at Leeds Teaching Hospitals Trust that bosses sent out an appeal at the weekend for any nurse from the trust to work extra hours in its intensive-care units in exchange for enhanced pay, regardless of their experience.Staffing ratios in intensive care – where the sickest patients fight for their lives – have been stretched beyond previously acceptable...
HEALTH SERVICES
Vice

Activists are Designing Mesh Networks to Deploy During Civil Unrest

Imagine waking up and checking your phone after several evenings of mass demonstrations. You try scrolling through your Twitter feed, but it won’t load. You turn your router off and on to no avail. You try texting a friend to complain, but the message fails to send. Frustrated, you walk outside. People scattered along the sidewalk look as disoriented and confused as you feel—except for police officers and the National Guard, who are forcefully telling everyone to immediately return to their homes over a loudspeaker.
PROTESTS
foodmanufacture.co.uk

Perfect storm hits the food and drink supply chain

The food and drink supply chain has taken a beating over the past 18 months, with each new crisis piling on a new concern for business to worry about. But above all else, the main concern is how to get the supply chain moving again in spite of the recent heavy goods vehicle (HGV) driver shortage.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Morrisons seeks to hire 3,000 workers ahead of Christmas

Morrisons is to hire 3,000 extra workers to help the supermarket chain deal with Christmas demand.The retailer said it is looking to recruit new staff for its distribution centres and manufacturing sites across the country ahead of the festive season amid a challenging retail backdrop.Food suppliers and trade bodies have stressed that the Christmas period could be challenging due to labour shortages and disruption further down the supply chain.This year’s Christmas festivities are also anticipated to be busier than usual as customers try to make up for last year’s restricted celebrations and hold multiple gatherings with their friends and family,...
RETAIL
The Independent

French Connection audit being investigated by accounting watchdog

The accounting watchdog has launched an investigation into the audit of retailer French Connection by Mazars The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) said it was looking at the fashion chain’s accounts for the year ending January 31 2020.It said the decision to investigate the audit was made at a meeting of its conduct committee on July 20, with the case being handled by the FRC’s enforcement division.It comes after French Connection on Monday agreed a £29 million takeover by one of its biggest shareholders.The group said it had negotiated a deal with Apinder Singh Ghura, who already owns about 25.4% of...
BUSINESS
The Guardian

The Guardian

26K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy