Aliens Invade American Horror Story: Double Feature

Over the course of its 10-year run, “American Horror Story” has seen its ups and downs, but has remained a consistently great product throughout. With its dynamic, rotating cast, meticulous cinematography, and jarring trippiness, every season of the series serves to assault the viewers’ senses (in the best way possible!). On top of that, you know you’re in for a treat when whoever Sarah Paulson is playing in the season walks on screen. Whether she’s the bold Lana Winters or medium Billie Dean Howard, Paulson is the one (of few) cast members you can always rely on to deliver under pressure.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO