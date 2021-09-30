CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Aliens Invade American Horror Story: Double Feature

By Ron Hogan
Den of Geek
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis American Horror Story: Double Feature review contains spoilers. On August 28, 1995, the Fox network turned to Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction host Jonathan Frakes, special effects guru Stan Winston, cinematographer Allen Daviau, and forensic pathologist Cyril Wecht as part of a never-before-seen special called Alien Autopsy: Fact or Fiction. The footage, released by UK entrepreneur Ray Santilli, was presented as an authentic autopsy of the body of a gray alien recovered from the 1947 Roswell, New Mexico UFO crash supplied to Santilli by a military cameraman.

www.denofgeek.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

An Underrated Stephen King Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

It feels as though barely a week goes by without a new Stephen King adaptation being announced for film or television, which probably isn’t too far from the truth. As of right now, there are currently eighteen feature films and seven episodic projects in development, eight if you include J.J. Abrams’ Shining prequel series Overlook that wasn’t picked up by HBO Max.
TV & VIDEOS
MovieWeb

Is Megan Fox Officially Playing Poison Ivy in the DC Extended Universe?

Could playing the role of Poison Ivy in the DCEU be in the cards for Megan Fox? Many fans seem to think so after the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles star's assistant alluded to the potential casting on social media. On her Instagram Stories, Fox's assistant Madison Bigos posted an image of the actress along with a message reading, "poison ivy? expecting a call very soon."
MOVIES
IndieWire

Malcolm McDowell Recalls ‘Torture’ of Making ‘Clockwork Orange’: ‘It Was Worth It’

Stanley Kubrick was notorious for his, well, exacting methods on set. (Look no further than Shelley Duvall’s hair falling out in chunks on the set of “The Shining,” as seen in his daughter Vivian’s making-of documentary.) And while Malcolm McDowell has never minced words about the toll making “A Clockwork Orange” took on his soul, the movie is getting renewed appraisal thanks to a re-release timed to the film’s 50th anniversary. In an expansive interview with NME, McDowell talked about the “torture” of making the movie, in which he stars as ultraviolent droog leader Alex DeLarge. “One of the electricians said:...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Frakes
Person
Tom Delonge
Person
Kaia Gerber
Person
Brad Falchuk
Person
Ray Santilli
Person
Cyril Wecht
Person
Neal Mcdonough
BGR.com

Netflix’s new Jake Gyllenhaal thriller has people flipping out over the plot twist

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! Here’s the thing about the current configuration of Netflix’s Top 10 movies list for the US. Basically, if you’re looking for something new to watch on the streamer right now, and you’re especially looking for a movie, avoid the current Top 10 list like the plague. Let’s take a quick glance at the first five on that list, shall we? — we’ve got a Britney Spears documentary, a new horror movie (those are two different titles, by the way, I’m not referring...
MOVIES
meaws.com

The UK premiere date for American Horror Story season 10 has been confirmed

The first episode of the horror anthology’s milestone 10th season will premiere 20 October on Disney+, with following episodes to air on a weekly basis. Double Feature has already aired five episodes in the United States to critical acclaim, with reviewers hailing it as one of American Horror Story’s finest instalments in years.
TV SERIES
districtchronicles.com

Sarah Paulson Regrets Filming This One Season Of American Horror Story

Over the course of its 10-year run, “American Horror Story” has seen its ups and downs, but has remained a consistently great product throughout. With its dynamic, rotating cast, meticulous cinematography, and jarring trippiness, every season of the series serves to assault the viewers’ senses (in the best way possible!). On top of that, you know you’re in for a treat when whoever Sarah Paulson is playing in the season walks on screen. Whether she’s the bold Lana Winters or medium Billie Dean Howard, Paulson is the one (of few) cast members you can always rely on to deliver under pressure.
MOVIES
The Tab

Every season of American Horror Story, ranked by how high it scores on Rotten Tomatoes

Let’s cut the shit. The debate on whether American Horror Story is actually any good is a hugely divisive one. Even massive, lifelong fans of Ryan Murphy’s chaotic horror anthology openly admit almost every season is plagued by crap moments, and its biggest detractors are hard pressed to compliment even the more beloved seasons of AHS. Despite turbulence in its quality, every single season of American Horror Story has maintained a “fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes’ prestigious Tomatometer. But which season of is the most critically acclaimed? Here’s every season of American Horror Story ranked by its Rotten Tomatoes score.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fx
Newsweek

Leslie Grossman Teases 'Wildly Inventive' Plot for 'American Horror Story: Death Valley'

With "Red Tide" coming to a dramatic—and bloody—conclusion, American Horror Story fans are excitedly waiting to see what Part 2 of Season 10 will bring. Titled "Death Valley", details of the second half of Double Feature have been largely kept a secret with Ryan Murphy only revealing a link to aliens and that it takes place "by the sand", in contrast to the first half which was "by the sea".
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
UFO
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
TV Fanatic

American Horror Story Season 10 Episode 6 Review: Winter Kills

Are we getting a surprise episode of "Red Tide" as part of American Horror Stories Season 2?. After five of the strongest episodes in years, American Horror Story Season 10 Episode 6 supposedly concluded the story, but it has got to be the least satisfying conclusion in the history of the series.
TV SERIES
imdb.com

American Horror Story and Midnight Mass Prove Vampires Are Making a Comeback

You'll want to sink your teeth into this update! Vampires were just about everywhere in the mid '00s: The Twilight franchise dominated the box office, True Blood and The Vampire Diaries aired on television and teens devoured the Vampire Academy book series. However, at a certain point, Hollywood's obsession with vampires began to wane. For instance, even Tvd's first spinoff The Originals ended its run in 2018 after five seasons. Yet, just when we thought true crime documentaries would be the obsession of now, American Horror Story and Midnight Mass have proven that blood-sucking characters still have a place in TV. We first spotted the return of vampires in part one...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy