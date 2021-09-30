COP SERET: Future Festival Dates For Hit Icelandic Buddy Cop Comedy
A tough super-cop, in denial about his sexuality, falls in love with his new partner while investigating a string of bank robberies where nothing seems to have been stolen. This is a public service announcement that the Icelandic buddy cop comedy Cop Secret is busting into the front doors of more festivals around the world. Today it'll play at the last day of Fantastic Fest then on to London Film Festival on October 6th and Busan Film Festival on October 8th.screenanarchy.com
