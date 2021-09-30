CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

COP SERET: Future Festival Dates For Hit Icelandic Buddy Cop Comedy

By Andrew Mack Editor, News
screenanarchy.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA tough super-cop, in denial about his sexuality, falls in love with his new partner while investigating a string of bank robberies where nothing seems to have been stolen. This is a public service announcement that the Icelandic buddy cop comedy Cop Secret is busting into the front doors of more festivals around the world. Today it'll play at the last day of Fantastic Fest then on to London Film Festival on October 6th and Busan Film Festival on October 8th.

screenanarchy.com

Comments / 0

Related
screenanarchy.com

Fantastic Fest 2021 Review: PREMAN, Indonesian Action Flick Delivers Heart, Emotion, and Kicks

At one point in writer-director Randolph Zaini’s feature-length debut, Preman, Pak Guru (Kiki Narendra), a depth-free, mustache-twirling villain, marvels that the best laid plans of gangsters, gang bosses (like him), and a Buddha-like real-estate developer have gone sideways due to the combination of a deaf man, Sandi (Khiva Iskak, delivering a suitably intense, committed performance), his angelic preteen son, Pandu (Muzakki Ramdhan), and a gang filled with near-useless “imbeciles” who keep failing to take Sandi down. Understandable, of course, given that the series of blood-soaked events leading to that particular scene have left Guru short on disposable imbeciles and/or henchmen, Sandi, bruised, bloodied, and unsurprisingly unbowed, and a not immodest trail of civilian casualties in their wake.
MOVIES
screenanarchy.com

Genre Seeds: JEREMY, Love Comes to Town

What can modern filmmakers learn from a scruffy romance released in 1973?. The film is now available on Blu-ray from Fun City Editions. Ordinarily, a teen romance would not be something that we cover at this much harder-edged, international genre film-site, but I believe this particular teen romance merits an exception.
MOVIES
screenanarchy.com

Now on Home Video: SIBYL, Blurring Past and Present, Fiction and Reality

Once a writer, always a writer. The film is now available on DVD from Music Box Films. It is also available to watch via Music Box Direct. Psychotherapist Sibyl (Virginie Efira) is having a mid-career crisis. After a decade in which she has built a respectable practice in her professional...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy#Icelandic#London Film Festival#Busting
flickeringmyth.com

Icelandic action comedy Cop Secret gets a poster and trailer

Ahead of its UK premiere at the BFI London Film Festival, distributor alief has shared a poster and trailer for Cop Secret, an Icelandic action comedy from director Hannes Þór Halldórsson which follows a tough super-cop in denial about his sexuality, who falls in love with his new partner while investigating a string of bank robberies where nothing seems to have been stolen.
MOVIES
screenanarchy.com

Review: COMING HOME IN THE DARK, New Zealand Family Must Face the Past

The New Zealand film Coming Home in the Dark, James Ashcroft's first feature, starts off intensely: a well-off family (father, mother and two teenage sons) enjoy a road trip in the countryside. During a picnic, they are interrupted by a couple of strangers with weapons and a peculiar attitude. The...
WORLD
screenanarchy.com

ALONE WITH YOU: Raven Banner Boards Fantastic Fest Thriller

Only a couple weeks ago we announced that Dark Star Pictures acquired the thriller Alone With You ahead of its world premiere at Fantastic Fest. The debut feature film from Emily Bennett and Justin Brooks starred Barbara Crampton alongside Bennett, Dora Madison and Emma Myles. Today it has been announced...
MOVIES
screenanarchy.com

LUND FANTASTIC 2021: Swedish Genre Festival Reveals It's First Titles

Our friends at the Lund Fantastic Film Festival are gearing up for this year's edition. Preparing for a hybrid edition with some in-person screenings the festival has announced the first two titles for this year: Medusa and Anything for Jackson. They've also hinted at a secret screening too. We won't...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
screenanarchy.com

Review: MAYDAY, Stinging and Enthralling Emotive Power

In writer-director Karen Cinorre’s visually enthralling, stunning debut, Mayday, it’s a semi-Hobbesian “war of all against all,” except the first “all” and the second “all” fall strictly along gender lines, pitting semi-suspecting men, some all-too-eager to play the heroes in their own mind, against a tight-knit group of young women, ferociously skilled fighters one and all, just as eager to prove they don’t need or want men to save them.
MOVIES
screenanarchy.com

THE GIRL IN THE WOODS Trailer: Some Doors Should Never Be Opened

Peacock has a new series on tap, just in time for Halloween season. The Girl in the Woods is based on two Crypt TV short films (The Door in the Woods, The Girl in the Woods). This supernatural drama tells the spooky tale of a mysterious portal in the forest that leads to another dimension, filled with horrifying monsters and otherworldly creatures.
TV SERIES
screenanarchy.com

THE SEED: Shudder Acquires Creature Feature Before World Premiere at Beyond Fest

Lifelong friends Deidre, Heather, and Charlotte are finally getting some time away together, using the upcoming meteor shower to gather more followers for their social media channels. But what starts out as a girls’ getaway in the Mojave Desert descends into a battle for survival with the arrival of an invasive alien force whose air of mystery soon proves to be alluring and irresistible to them. Before long the situation devolves into a battle to the death, where the stakes have galaxy-wide implications.
MOVIES
screenanarchy.com

Friday One Sheet: THE HARDER THEY FALL

Scratchy, sunset backlit, spaghetti western vibes exude from the key art for Netflix's The Harder They Fall. Even in 24x36 'portrait mode', instead of the typical ultra-wide framing of the genre (or even a UK Quad design), the composition of characters at various distance from the camera (a Sergio Leone signature) give exactly the kind of tone of what one might expect from the film.
TV & VIDEOS
screenanarchy.com

Exclusive HALLOWEEN KILLS Poster from Dolby Cinema Kicks Off Ticket Sales

The spooky season is upon us and what better way to celebrate than with the release of the highly anticipated sequel, Halloween Kills? It has been three long years since David Gordon Green unleashed Halloween (2018), the film that brought Jamie Lee Curtis back to the silver screen as Laurie Strode.
MOVIES
screenanarchy.com

Fantastic Fest 2021 Review: BARBARIANS, Hell Really Is Other People

Not to be confused with Barbarians (the Netflix series), Barbarians at the Gate (Wall Street robber barons), or even Waiting for the Barbarians (the already forgotten adaptation of Nobel Prize-winning author J.M. Coetzee’s novel), the latest film with the word “Barbarians” in the title, simply called Barbarians, marks the feature-length debut of producer-turned-writer-director Charles Dorfman. The latest addition in the apparently burgeoning “dinner party from hell” sub-genre, Barbarians takes broad, nuance-free satirical swipes at white privilege, capitalistic excess, and, of course, toxic masculinity and its discontents with just enough verve, style, and thorny plot turns to keep the average horror fan modestly engaged.
MOVIES
screenanarchy.com

New York 2021 Review: INTRODUCTION, Lamentation on Young Love

Introduction, Hong Sang-soo's second film at the festival, is a timeline jumbled, melancholic piece about young love in the eyes of adults. Shot just before COVID pandemic and the ensuing lockdown in February-March of 2020, this slight film, clocking at mere 65 minutes, is an unusually serene drama for the director. Perhaps it was the result of our collective helplessness and fear for the future that Hong felt when he conceived the project, in regards to the younger generation.
MOVIES
screenanarchy.com

THE LAST RITE: Trailer Exclusive For Indie Exorcist Horror

Lucy, a study from home medical student and sleep paralysis victim, moves in with her boyfriend and finds out all is not as it seems, when she falls prey to a demonic force hell bent on ripping her apart from within. Torn between sanity and the unknown, Lucy is left with no alternative but to contact a local priest, Father Roberts for help. With time running out and the dark force consuming her from inside, Father Roberts is forced to make a choice, do the right thing and get the church involved, or help Lucy by conducting his own exorcism against the will of the church.
MOVIES
Variety

Magnet Releasing Nabs Irish Horror Film ‘You Are Not My Mother’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Magnet Releasing, the genre arm of Magnolia Pictures, has acquired North American rights to “You Are Not My Mother” following its world premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival. The movie, an Irish folk horror-thriller, screened in the festival’s Midnight Madness section. It’s the feature debut of Irish filmmaker Kate Dolan. The film centers on a teenage girl named Char (Hazel Doupe) whose mother, Angela (Carolyn Bracken) goes missing only to return with an increasingly frightening change in personality. She might look and sound the same, but Angela’s behavior has taken a dark turn, as if she has been replaced by a...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

This Horrible Bruce Willis Movie Is Somehow Dominating Netflix

It’s hard to deny that Bruce Willis has been in some absolutely phenomenal films — Looper, Pulp Fiction, and Die Hard are certainly proof of that. Still, he’s been in quite a few movies that were critical flops as well. According to stats from FlixPatrol, one of his moves that has a measly 15% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes is somehow one of the most popular films on the entirety of Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS
screenanarchy.com

FRIED BARRY Blu-ray Giveaway

Barry is a drug-addled degenerate who, after yet another bender, gets abducted by aliens. Barry takes a backseat as his alien visitor assumes control of his body and takes it for a joyride through Cape Town. What follows is an onslaught of drugs, sex and violence as Barry’s alien tourist enters the weird and wonderful world of humankind.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy