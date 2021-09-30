CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Puppy found suffering from multiple bullet wounds in Minnesota

By Joe Nelson
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 4 days ago
Sep 30, 2021

A puppy is recovering and in stable condition thanks to the efforts of animal caregivers and a foster home following a case of gruesome abuse that included someone likely putting a BB gun inside the dog's mouth and pulling the trigger.

Coco's Heart Dog Rescue posted on Facebook about Finnian the shepherd puppy's horrific injuries, noting that reading about it is "not for the faint of heart."

Warning: Details in this story may be upsetting for some readers.

"Finnian is a shepherd puppy who was found with multiple bullet wounds, a cleft palate, and something off with his front legs / gait. Upon X Ray they found numerous BB's one in his skull and another very close to his spine near the top two vertebrae's, which is likely effecting his ability to walk normally. The BB that was found in his skull [SIC], it was determined the gun likely had to have been in his mouth when discharged."

"As if we didn't feel heartbroken for him already, this information has tore us apart. It is absolutely heartbreaking to think of what this sweet boy has been through in his short life," Coco's Heart Dog Rescue said.

Finnian was taken to the University of Minnesota emergency care where Coco's was hopeful the team of specialists could "pull off yet another miracle," which they apparently did as an update from Coco's at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday said Finnian was in stable condition and on his way to a temporary foster home.

Bring Me The News has reached out to Coco's for information about where Finnian was found, and if police are investigating.

A violation of animal abuse laws in Minnesota can result in up to one year in prison when abuse leads to extensive bodily harm, in addition to a penalty of up to $3,000. More severe penalties are possible depending on the circumstances of the case.

Coco's has asked for donations to help cover the medical costs and other expenses that are necessary to give him proper care and a quality life. You can donate here.

Finnian has yet to undergo more treatment, including a visit with a animal neurologist and a dentistry specialist.

"Keep the prayers and good vibes coming, we are feeling so hopeful for him!" Coco's said.

Comments / 60

Suz Henrich
4d ago

The person who did this will eventually start hurting people I don’t think there isn’t anyway to stop these people who do such things. They haven’t any morals it’s a concept that they will never understand.

Reply(3)
32
Nancy Flitter
4d ago

beautiful pup, sorry for your troubles wish I could have saved you fromever having to go through this, in my prayers ❤

Reply
16
McG
4d ago

The perpetrator is the devil’s spawn. There is true evil in this world that should be stamped out, like a disease.

Reply
12
