Frontline Treatments for Metastatic RCC March Forward

The current outlook for patients with persistent, recurrent, or metastatic cervical cancer is poor, with a five-year survival rate of 17%. In 2014, Avastin (bevacizumab) was approved in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy as a first-line (1L) therapeutic, based on an improvement in overall survival (OS) from 13.3 months to 16.8 months (GOG 240 Phase III trial). Despite this advancement, nearly all patients relapse after 1L therapy. Available second-line and later (2L+) treatment options are poor and are characterised by low response rates, making this an area of high unmet need.

CANCER ・ 14 DAYS AGO