Cancer

Frontline Treatments for Metastatic RCC March Forward

By Christina T. Loguidice
onclive.com
 4 days ago

Treatment of metastatic renal cell carcinoma continues to evolve as new regimens steadily receive FDA approval and are added to the armamentarium. Treatment of metastatic renal cell carcinoma (RCC) continues to evolve as new regimens steadily receive FDA approval and are added to the armamentarium. “[Several] pivotal trials have redefined our practice and shaped the path from monotherapy to considering immuno-oncology [IO]–based combinations for most of our patients,” Martin H. Voss, MD, said during a recent OncLive Peer Exchange®.

www.onclive.com

