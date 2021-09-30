Stats Corner: Is the MWC Trending Up or Down?

In a previous Stats Corner, we compared the Mountain West to the American and the Sunbelt Conferences to determine which conference was the best of the Group of Five. This time we are going to determine how the Mountain West is doing over the years and if they are trending up, down, or treading water. We are going to divide the conference into quarters and use the ranking from college football news, with 2021 ranking coming from week 4 and the rest from the end of season.