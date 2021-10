Sturgill Simpson has announced via social media that all his upcoming shows for the year have been canceled. Simpson was slated to hold a 5-night residency at Webster Hall in New York City from Sept. 28 to Oct 2. He also was scheduled to play for 3-nights at The Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, on Nov. 18-20. All tickets have been refunded. “Much like last year, 2021 (in the most consensual way possible) can ALSO go fornicate with itself,” wrote Simpson in an Instagram post.

