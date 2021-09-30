CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyle Kuzma Admits He Wanted To Be Traded From The Lakers: “For Me, Wanting To Get Traded, And Be In A Type Of Situation Where I Can Really Spread My Wings And Develop A Certain Type Of Trajectory That I Was On Prior.”

By Aaditya Krishnamurthy
Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKyle Kuzma will get the chance to show his potential to be a superstar this upcoming NBA season. After a few years with the Los Angeles Lakers, Kuzma was traded to the Washington Wizards as part of the Russell Westbrook deal. In Washington, Kuzma comprises a young core including Spencer...

Larry Brown Sports

Austin Rivers had awesome reaction to Lakers roster move

Austin Rivers has been traded a total of five times in his NBA career, and there was a brief moment this week where the veteran guard thought he was on the move again. The Los Angeles Lakers signed undrafted rookie guard Austin Reaves to a contract on Monday. When Rivers saw Shams Charania of The Athletic report the news, he had to do a double-take. Rivers explained in a funny Instagram comment that he thought he read his own name and “was going to have to pack again.”
NBA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: LeBron James, Lakers eyeing Stephen Curry’s original Splash Brother

The Los Angeles Lakers have already built a dream team that would have been the greatest of all time in 2011. But it seems as though LeBron James and Co. aren’t done yet. The Lakers are rumored to be setting up a workout with former Golden State Warriors star and Stephen Curry’s original “Splash Brother,” Monta Ellis. This is according to a report from Empire Media Sports’ Alder Amo, who was able to get in touch with Ellis’ business manager Derrius Nelson to confirm the news.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Thunder Trade Features Intriguing Wing To L.A.

The Los Angeles Lakers revamped their entire roster this offseason. They will have more new faces on their team this season than any other team in the NBA. LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Talen Horton-Tucker are the only players that are coming back from last season’s roster. While there will be a ton of new faces, there are some that have at least played with this group previously.
NBA
Sports
Yardbarker

Lakers News: Kyle Kuzma Wanted Out of Los Angeles

Kyle Kuzma was supposed to be a promising piece that the Lakers wanted to build their team with when they kept him out of the trade for Anthony Davis. However, two seasons later, plans changed. Kuzma was included in a trade package to net the Lakers a third star in Russell Westbrook.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lakers' LeBron James wants Alex Caruso's new No. 6 Bulls jersey

Among the many free agents the Los Angeles Lakers didn’t retain in free agency, Alex Caruso may have been the biggest loss. Caruso didn’t post the flashiest numbers in the box score every night, but he made the key defensive plays whenever the team called his number, and he fit smoothly alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis in closing lineups.
NBA
ngscsports.com

NBA Top 75 Players: 15 Players Likely to Join the List

The 2021-2022 NBA season marks the 75th anniversary of the league. Over the last 75 years, the league has seen thousands of players from all different backgrounds leave their mark on the game. Prior to the 1996-97 NBA season, the top 50 players were announced by commissioner David Stern. 25 years later, the league looks to announce a top 75 players list. It was also announced that this list would be a brand-new list. Because of this, it is likely that several players from the original list may not make the new list, with many players from the last 25 years making the list. The following 15 players are just some of the new players who are guaranteed or very likely to make the top 75 players list.
NBA
Yardbarker

Carmelo Anthony Can Play "Wherever He Wants" for the Lakers

19 seasons into his NBA career, Carmelo Anthony still has a lot of good basketball left in the tank. Anthony signed with the Lakers in the offseason, and it left many wondering what his role would be for LA. How many minutes will Anthony get? What kind of role, starter or bench? Is he going to play an inside or outside game? Where is Anthony's role going to be in general?
NBA

