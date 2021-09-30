CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Scott talks about experience playing with Duncan Keith and what he’ll bring to the Oilers

Cover picture for the articleFormer All-Star John Scott appeared on the Real Life Podcast earlier this week to preview the upcoming NHL season. While he wasn’t overly optimistic about the Oilers and the extent to which they improved this off-season, Scott raved about how much of a difference adding Duncan Keith will make for the team. Scott played with Keith when he was on the Chicago Blackhawks and went into some detail about what he’s like as a teammate and how he’ll help hold players on his new team accountable…

