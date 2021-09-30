CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
96-year-old caught after skipping out on trial for Nazi atrocities

By DPA
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

HAMBURG, Germany — A 96-year-old woman who skipped out on her trial for aiding and abetting murder in the Stutthof concentration camp during World War II has been detained and is being brought to court, a court spokesperson said on Thursday. The defendant had been expected in court at 10...

Former Nazi Death Camp Secretary, 96, Caught After Escape Bid

A 96-year-old former Nazi concentration camp secretary who fled hours before the opening of her trial in Germany has been found, a court said Thursday in a dramatic start to the proceedings. The court in the northern town of Itzehoe had issued an arrest warrant for Irmgard Furchner, one of...
Germany | 96-year-old ex-Nazi arrested after escaping from court

(Itzehoe) A 96-year-old former Nazi concentration camp secretary was taken into custody on Thursday after several hours of escape before the opening of her trial in Germany, in more than 10,000 cases. Posted on Sep 30, 2021 at 6:44 am Updated at 2:30 pm. Yannick PASQUET Agence France-Presse. At the...
96-Year-Old Nazi Suspect Arrested After Attempting To Avoid Court Appearances

Berlin authorities reported the arrest of a 96-year-old woman, who was known to be a former secretary in a concentration camp during the Nazi era, was scheduled to appear in court for charges of being an accessory in the deaths of more than 11,000 people. However, officials said that instead...
